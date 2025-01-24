Thierry Henry or Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea's Jadon Sancho picks most skillful dribbler in new video

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the most skillful dribbler in the Premier League. Ronaldo notably enjoyed two spells with Manchester United and emerged as one of the best dribblers and players in Europe during his first stint at the club.

In a winner stays on challenge with Sky Sports on Instagram, Sancho was made to choose between some of the Premier League's iconic dribblers, including himself. The Chelsea star (on loan from Manchester United) picked himself over Allan Saint-Maximin, Yannick Bolasie, Adel Taarabt, Hatem Ben Arfa, Wilfred Zaha, and Dimitri Payet.

However, he chose former Manchester United winger Nani as the better dribbler over himself. Sancho then picked Nani above Riyad Mahrez, Jay Jay Okocha, and Joe Cole. He then opted for Eden Hazard over the former Portuguese international.

When asked to pick between Hazard and Theirry Henry, the 24-year-old went for the Arsenal legend. He ended the challenge by taking Cristiano Ronaldo over Henry as the most skillful dribbler.

Ronaldo was one of the most skillful and pacy wingers in the Premier League and Europe during his prime. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner dropped defenders with aplomb with the ball at his feet running down the flanks for the Red Devils.

Sancho, meanwhile, has previously named Ronaldo as one of his idols, claiming that he modeled his game after the Al-Nassr forward. He shared the dressing room with Ronaldo during the Portuguese's second spell at Manchester United. Both players played 37 matches together, combining for one goal

When Chelsea star Jadon Sancho named Cristiano Ronaldo his idol

Upon joining Manchester United in 2021, Jadon Sancho revealed that he styled his game after Cristiano Ronaldo. He told the club's website:

"I feel like I've got different attributes to all the other players, but obviously Cristiano Ronaldo and what he's done in his career is a fantastic thing. Where he started at Sporting Lisbon and then he came to Manchester so it's always good to see that all these iconic players have come through an iconic club."

Sancho's time at Manchester United did not go as expected as he registered just 12 goals and six assists in 83 games. The Englishman failed to live up to expectations and was eventually exiled from the team after a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. He was loaned to Borussia Dortmund during the 2023-24 season before joining Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy at the start of the 2024-25 season.

