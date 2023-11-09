Thierry Henry details the only problem that he has with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

The acquisition of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City by Arsenal was a pivotal move in the team's ongoing pursuit of Premier League glory. However, Thierry Henry has voiced a notable concern he has with the Brazilian forward.

Despite a strong start at the Emirates Stadium following his transfer from the Etihad, Jesus' momentum was seriously stunted by injury. He ended up sidelined for several months following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he had picked up a knee injury.

Arsenal legend Henry praised Jesus' abilities but lamented his frequent absences due to injury. In a discussion on CBS Sports ahead of Arsenal's recent Champions League victory over Sevilla, Henry expressed his concerns (via HITC):

“When you see that goal (Jesus’s against Sevilla), that’s a great strike. The only problem with Gabriel Jesus is that he often gets injured. Unfortunately for him and us.”

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Arsenal this season. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed the Gunners' 2-0 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Henry's concerns will be shared by Arsenal supporters, who are eager to see Jesus replicate his initial impact without the setbacks of further injuries.

Panel upholds Newcastle's goal against Arsenal but acknowledges missed red cards

The Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel has upheld the decision to award Newcastle's contentious winning goal in their recent clash against Arsenal.

Manager Mikel Arteta was frustrated by the decision to award Anthony Gordon's winning goal, which survived three VAR reviews for potential infractions. However, the panel supported referee Stuart Attwell's and VAR official Andy Madley's rulings.

The panel reviewed Joelinton's contact with Gabriel in the build-up to the goal and determined that it did not warrant a foul (via ESPN):

"Although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn't enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact."

The panel also stated that there should have been two red cards awarded during the match. Kai Havertz' sliding tackle on Sean Longstaff was unanimously considered worthy of a sending off, while the panel voted, 3-2, that Bruno Guimaraes' arm to the back of Jorginho's head should have been reviewed by VAR.

In other Premier League action, a contrasting verdict was reached regarding Sheffield United's late penalty against Wolves, which the panel unanimously deemed incorrect. According to ESPN, this marks a second successive week where VAR erroneously did not overturn a penalty awarded against Gary O'Neil’s team.