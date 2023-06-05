Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi will undoubtedly have his place in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s history books, despite his tense relationship with the fans.

The Argentine superstar is set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer with the expiry of his contract at the club. Henry offered his two cents on the World Cup winner's time at PSG ahead of his departure.

The former France international told Prime Video (as quoted by GOAL):

"He still marked the history of the club since he has just been champion and he was champion last year. After, people will say: 'Yes okay, it's easy' but for me he did it. Especially given the season he has just had, his statistics speak for him."

He added:

"Afterwards, it's more: 'Did he mark the minds and hearts of people?' That is yet another debate. You have to stay a long time for that, and on Kylian's turf it's not easy. And when you hear people in general, in Paris, they say he didn't really identify with the club."

Lionel Messi joined the Parisians from Barcelona in one of the most high-profile free transfers in 2021. The Argentina captain has registered 75 appearances across all competitions for the club over two seasons, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

He helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title two campaigns in a row. However, Lionel Messi has come under criticism by the fans this season. The Argentine and his PSG teammate Neymar Jr. were condemned by supporters for the club's failures in the UEFA Champions League this term.

"The priorities are very clear" - Xavi addresses potential Barcelona return for outgoing PSG star Lionel Messi

Barcelona boss Xavi has confirmed that he wants Lionel Messi to return from PSG to Catalonia this summer. The Spanish manager said prior to the Blaugrana's final La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo (via ESPN):

"The priorities are very clear, I would really like Messi to return. [Messi] knows that and I have spoken with him. From there, Leo aside, the other priority is a midfielder [to replace Busquets] in the ideal scenario."

Messi left his boyhood club two years ago due to Barcelona's major debt issues that prevented him from signing a new contract. When asked whether the Blaugrana are in a position financially to sign the Argentine now, Xavi said:

"That's the club's issue, it's a question for [director of football] Mateu [Alemany]. I am not responsible for that side of things. On the sporting side of things, I think it would be a spectacular signing. He would help us a lot."

Xavi then expressed how much he would love for Lionel Messi to return to the club, just as the majority of Barcelona fans would.

