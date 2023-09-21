Thierry Henry and Harry Kane involved in class banter ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham this weekend 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane were engaged in a banter ahead of the North London Derby at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners will host their arch-rivals in the Premier League for the first North London Derby of the season. Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, with four wins and one draw after five games. Tottenham are currently second, above Arsenal (4th) on goal difference (8-5).

Ahead of the game, Kane and Henry got into a banter on CBS Sports on Wednesday.

Kane left Spurs to join Bayern Munich for £120 million in the summer. The Bavarians beat Manchester United 4-3 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The England captain was interviewed after the game by CBS Sports, where Thierry Henry works as a pundit along with Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. The Frenchman hilariously told Kane:

"I want to tell you something... you look good in red and white."

This was in reference to Kane wearing the red and white of Bayern given that Arsenal are also represented by red and white.

Later in the interview, Henry asked Kane for his prediction for the North London Derby, saying:

"You know what's happening at the weekend. I know you know, don't pretend that you don't, you do. Who's gonna win?"

Kane replied:

"Of course Tottenham. You know we've started the season well so it should be a great game. I'll give you a text after the game."

Henry replied:

"Okay, let's talk. We'll see."

Both Harry Kane and Thierry Henry are the all-time top scorers for their former sides. The Englishman has scored 278 goals in 430 games for Spurs, while Henry scored 228 goals in 377 games for the Gunners.

Looking at Arsenal and Tottenham's form ahead of North London Derby this weekend

Both sides are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and have accumulated the same number of points.

Tottenham began their campaign with a draw at Brentford but then beat Manchester United, Bournemouth, Burnley, and Sheffield United. They did lose, however, to Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round, leading to an early exit from the competition.

Arsenal, meanwhile, split their four league wins with a draw against Fulham. They beat Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and Everton. The Gunners also secured a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday on their return to the Champions League after six years.

Arsenal did the double over Tottenham last season and won the fixture at the Emirates 3-1.