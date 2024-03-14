Thierry Henry names 2 teams Arsenal will want to avoid in the UEFA Champions League draw

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the Gunners would want to avoid Real Madrid and Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The north Londoners managed to sneak through into the final eight by beating Porto on penalties (4-2) after a 1-1 scoreline on aggregate (March 12). This marks the first time Mikel Arteta's team have qualified for the quarter-finals since the 2009/10 season.

To give themselves the best chance of progressing, the Gunners would want to avoid probably the two biggest names in the tournament. Stating exactly this, Henry said (via Metro):

"I’m just saying, you can never disrespect anyone in Europe. There are two teams there who can be cocky – it’s Real Madrid and Man City, that’s about it. The others, you just take who you can play."

"Man City are the team to beat still, for me. I know Pep, it’s not how he’s going to take it, I was just putting it out there. So the champions can talk – Man City – and then Real Madrid, we already know they have 14, other than that, let’s see what’s going to happen."

Manchester City cruised past Copenhagen in the round of 16 by beating them 6-2 on aggregate, while Real Madrid edged RB Leipzig 2-1. The draw for the final eight is scheduled for Friday (March 15).

Martin Odegaard urges Arsenal to build on Porto victory

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and his team had a tough two-legged tie against Porto in the round of 16. After going 1-0 down in the first leg, the Gunners equalised in the second and eventually won the tie on penalties.

However, the Portuguese outfit proved to be a tricky opponent to break down, with the north London side failing to register a shot on target in the first leg. Speaking after the second leg, Odegaard said (via The Guardian):

"The way we did it also, it maybe wasn’t the best game but you just saw everyone pushing so hard, digging so deep and I think you saw the mentality in the team when we stepped up for the penalties. I am really proud of everyone."

Arsenal are not in action till March 31, when they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the league. The Gunners are atop the standings, level on points with Liverpool and a point ahead of the Cityzens.