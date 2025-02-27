Thierry Henry names Barcelona superstar as the one current player he enjoys watching the most

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal as the one active player he enjoys most watching. The Frenchman played for both clubs before retiring in 2014.

Yamal, 17, is widely regarded as a generational talent and has already made an impact for club and country. Following a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign with Barca, he played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany last summer, providing a goal contribution in all four knockout games.

The teenager has continued from where he had left off. In 34 games across competitions this season, Yamal has registered 11 goals and 17 assists. That includes five strikes and 12 assists in 22 outings in La Liga, where Barca lead the standings, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference with 13 games remaining.

When asked about the one current player he loves watching, Henry told SportBIBLE (via GIVEMESPORT):

"Lamine Yamal. I'll tell you why. And it's not because of what you think I'm going to say."

Explaining the reason for his choice, Henry cited the Spaniard's maturity, which belies his tender years:

"It is his maturity. I'll explain. I have it clear in my head. Spain go 2-1 up against France at Euro 2024 in the semi-final. Unai Simon throws the ball to him, and he controls it with the outside of his foot. He looks up and can go one-vs-one against (Theo) Hernandez.

"At that moment, you're young. You've scored a goal. Who would have said anything if he took the ball and played the one-vs-one? It was minute 60-something. He touched the ball with the outside-of-his-foot, put it down, passed it back and said to everyone, 'Calm down'."

Yamal is coming off an assist in Barca's 2-0 La Liga win at Las Palmas at the weekend.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona have a solid season under new boss Hansi Flick, who replaced the legendary Xavi in the summer. The Blaugrana are coming off a thrilling 4-4 home draw with Atletico Madrid in the Cpa del Rey semi-final first leg in midweek.

Atletico took a two-goal lead inside six minutes only for Barca to equalise within 13 minutes before going to the break a goal up. Robert Lewandowski's 74th-minute strike seemingly confirmed their win, but Atletico scored twice in the final six minutes to salvage a share of the spoils.

Barcelona next take on Real Sociedad at home on Sunday (March 2) in the league before travelling to Benfica three days later for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

