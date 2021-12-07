Thierry Henry predicts Zinedine Zidane's next job and identifies major factor that could complicate potential PSG switch

Thierry Henry has claimed Zinedine Zidane’s ties with Marseille will make it difficult for him to become PSG's head coach. The Arsenal legend has backed Zidane for the national team gig instead, claiming the France international is patiently waiting for the opportunity.

Zinedine Zidane guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. Following the glorious spell, Zidane decided to take a sabbatical but returned to Madrid when they landed themselves in trouble again.

Zidane’s second spell didn’t see him win another Champions League, but he did lead Madrid to their 34th La Liga title in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Frenchman has been reluctant to take up a new project since leaving his Real Madrid job at the end of the 2020-21 season. However, if rumors are to be believed, PSG are planning to cut his vacation short.

The Parisians are desperate to win their first Champions League title and have shortlisted Zidane as the ideal candidate. Current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a move to Manchester United and could expedite the club’s search.

Zidane’s former team-mate Thierry Henry believes the 49-year-old would be a great candidate for PSG. However, Henry is unsure whether the Marseille-born mastermind would accept the role in Paris. According to Henry, PSG and Marseille’s fierce rivalry could make it difficult for Zidane to sit in the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to CBS Sports (via Paris Fans), Henry said:

“If Zidane can be a good choice for PSG? I think so. The only problem I see, and I know people will tell me it’s not a big deal, but it is, is that he’s regularly associated with Marseille. And we all know the rivalry between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.”

Henry has admitted he would be surprised to see Zidane at PSG, stating that the former Real Madrid boss is waiting patiently to manage the national team. Henry added:

“It seems to me that he is patient for the position of coach. I’m not saying that Didier Deschamps is about to leave or wants to leave. Anyway, it would be a surprise to see him in Paris.”

PSG superstar Neymar out until 2022

The world is waiting patiently to see PSG’s majestic trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in all its glory. Unfortunately, incessant injuries have kept the three from playing side by side frequently for PSG.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar will be out for 6-8 weeks after suffering ligament damage 😫 Neymar will be out for 6-8 weeks after suffering ligament damage 😫 https://t.co/CPCdnrvw3B

Neymar was stretchered off the field in the 3-1 win against St-Etienne in late November and is set to miss almost two months of football. The Brazilian superstar has damaged his ankle ligament and will not be in action until late January or February 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy