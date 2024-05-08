Thierry Henry provides answer on whether Kylian Mbappe is PSG’s greatest ever player ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reckons Kylian Mbappe is the greatest PSG player in history, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldinho. Mbappe, Messi and Neymar played together for two seasons, between 2021 and 2023.

However, Mbappe, 25, had an unusually quiet night at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (May 7), as the Parisians lost 1-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal. That, following a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Dortmund a week earlier, meant that Luis Enrique's side's treble hopes came to an end.

The Parisians hit the woodwork four times but couldn't breach a determined BvB rearguard led by the brilliant Mats Hummels, who scored the game's only goal of the night in the second half.

Despite Mbappe's failure to win the Champions League with the Parisians, Henry said that he has done enough to be called the greatest in club history (as per CBS Sports via Sport Bible):

"It's not even a discussion. For me, Mbappe, with the impact he had all over the world and what he has been doing, he will go down as the best player for PSG.

"He can leave this club with his head held really high. Not everyone can win everywhere, especially the Champions League. The big man played well all his career with PSG, so I am not going to judge him on not winning the Champions League."

Mbappe is set to leave the Parisians this summer as a free agent, with his most likely destination being touted as Real Madrid.

How did Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe fare together at PSG?

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe (from left to right)

For two seasons, from 2021-22 to 2022-23, PSG had the famed attacking troicka of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Although the trio racked up goals galore, the Ligue 1 giants couldn't replicate their domestic success on the European stage, twice losing in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

In terms of numbers, Messi registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions in his two seasons at the Parc des Princes. In the same period, Neymar had 31 goals and 25 assists in 57 games across competitions, while Kylian Mbappe registered 80 goals and 36 assists in 89 outings across competitions.