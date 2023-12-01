Thierry Henry reacts to Kate Abdo admitting how Lionel Messi called Jamie Carragher ‘donkey’, video goes viral

Thierry Henry gave a hilarious reaction after CBS Sports anchor Kate Abdo reminded Jamie Carragher that Lionel Messi once called him a "donkey". The Arsenal legend was left speechless by the comment.

On Wednesday night, CBS Sports had a UEFA Champions League show live from Miami when Carragher stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was never close to Messi in the GOAT debate. He said:

"It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest player of all time, it's not even close. Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player."

Abdo was quick to remind the Liverpool legend that Messi had called him a "donkey" and it led to a hilarious reaction from Henry. Watch the video here:

Abdo then revealed that CBS Sports had contacted Inter Miami to have Messi on the show. However, the Argentine rejected the offer as he did not want to be on the same show as Carragher. She said:

"You know that we made an official invitation extended one to Inter Miami and we asked him to come on the show, do you know what the official response was...Am I allowed to say this? Apparently, Lionel Messi will not be doing any television shows that Jamie Carragher is a part of."

Carragher claimed that he wouldn't change his mind on the GOAT debate and still believed that Messi was ahead of the rest.

Why did Lionel Messi call Jamie Carragher a 'donkey'?

Lionel Messi was unhappy with some of Jamie Carragher's comments on air and sent him a text on Instagram. The Argentine called him a 'burro' (donkey in Spanish) following comments on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Messi is yet to speak about it but Carragher has revealed the text he received while on CBS Sports. He said:

"Is it Spanish that they speak, Argentinians? I'm just going to say the word he called me, I don't understand. A 'burro', he called me a 'burro'. I didn't understand what it meant at first. but Abdo told me that the English version of the word was 'donkey'."

He added:

"It was on Monday Night Football, and I got a private message on Instagram. From the man [Messi] himself. I will not be showing private messages but he basically called me a donkey."

Lionel Messi is currently on vacation but is nursing an injury he suffered during the 1-0 win over Brazil in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.