Thierry Henry reveals why £100m rated player would have been a better fit at Manchester City than Erling Haaland

Thierry Henry has revealed that Tottenham striker Harry Kane would have been a better option for Manchester City than Norwegian forward Erling Haaland.

The Arsenal legend made a huge claim during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League last night.

Haaland was a big-money signing for City last summer, after securing a £51 million move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in June last year. While the Norwegian striker has delivered in front of goal for the Citizens thus far, there have been question marks around his overall gameplay.

One person who has questioned Haaland's overall performance at City this season is the former Gunners forward.

The Frenchman suggested that Haaland didn't do enough for Pep Guardiola's team outside the box. He added that Harry Kane of Spurs would have been a better option for City.

According to Henry, the English striker is a more complete centre-forward as he offers his team more than scoring goals.

Harry Kane @HKane Tough game away from home but we are only half way. We need to keep fighting all together. Thank you to all the fans that travelled! Tough game away from home but we are only half way. We need to keep fighting all together. Thank you to all the fans that travelled! 🙌 https://t.co/E5MTRramhP

Speaking about Kane after his team lost to AC Milan in the Champions League, Henry said, as seen in TBRfootball:

“He became complete, he became an all-round player and this is what I like about him.

“We all know what he can do and we all know what he can do in the box, but what he does outside of the box now for his team this is something that I have to respect massively. He became for me, over the last two, three years, a complete striker.”

When asked if Kane's presence in the Manchester City squad would have had more impact than Haaland this season, he said:

“I think so. I think it would’ve been better. I totally understand the goals but City won the league without those goals. They have those goals now but they are second. What is that supposed to mean?”

Meanwhile, Haaland could be in action for Manchester City later today (February 15), as his side travel to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

A win for Manchester City would take them above Mikel Arteta's side and thus give them the upper hand in the title race this season.

Manchester City manager tells Arsenal what they have to do to win the Premier League

Pep Guardiola has sent a strong message to his rivals Arsenal ahead of their league showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

He stated that the Gunners will have to 'fight' if they are to stand a chance of winning the league title this season. In his words, as seen in The Guardian:

"The biggest motivation is that I don’t want to drop the Premier League just because we are not who we are. If they beat us because they are better then this is sport, I’ll be the first to congratulate them, as I’ve always done. But not because we are not there."

He continued:

"You want it? OK, fight. Take it. It’s in our hands. We’ll defend this title until the last day. This is what I’d like. To fight to the maximum and try to retain the title. If we don’t, accept it. But we need to give our best. My players have to feel that every day."

A win for Manchester City later today against Arsenal would put them in the driving seat of the title race as they aim to retain their league crown.

