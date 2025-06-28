Thierry Henry’s old comment about Nicolas Jackson comes to light amid reports of Arsenal wanting to sign Chelsea striker

Thierry Henry's old comments on Nicolas Jackson have resurfaced amid reports that Arsenal are looking to sign the Chelsea star. The Frenchman backed the young striker to become the 'real deal' soon despite his shaky form last season.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football in December 2024, Henry said that Jackson was getting compared to Drogba and thus got too much criticism at Stamford Bridge. He added that the former Villarreal star will soon be one of the best, but needed time.

The Arsenal legend said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He's on his way to being that [the real deal] but it's a long road. One thing that is difficult when you play for a club like Chelsea and teams who are at the top is that you get compared to who was there before. And maybe you're not the same kind of striker, you're a different striker, but you're going to get compared to [Didier] Drogba."

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, less than a month after Henry's comments, former Blues midfielder John Obi-Mikel criticized Jackson. He claimed that the striker wasn't good enough to lead the Blues to trophies and said (via The Pride Of London):

"We are not clinical enough, he [Nicolas Jackson] is not scoring enough goals. He puts himself in the right positions but then he's not finishing, he's not scoring enough. He's not a striker who's going to get us to the top four or win us the Premier League title. He's not that striker. I don't think he can get us over the line in terms of winning trophies."

Ad

Nicolas Jackson scored 10 goals and assisted five times in the Premier League last season. He scored thrice in the UEFA Conference League, including in the 4-1 win over Real Betis in the final.

Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea star, claims Duncan Castles

Journalist Duncan Castles, on The Transfers Podcast, reported that Arsenal were interested in Nicolas Jackson. He said that the Senegal star was one of the players Mikel Arteta was looking at if he became available. He said (via Football Transfers):

Ad

"There's one more name that I've become aware of this week, which may come as a surprise, which is Nicolas Jackson, the striker who's had an interesting time in his two years at Chelsea. Chelsea have always been looking for either adding someone else in that position or replacing him totally. Chelsea say they're not actively looking to sell Jackson in this window, but he's not one of the untouchable figures within their squad."

Arsenal are set to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea this summer by activating his £5 million release clause. They have also been linked with Noni Madueke of the Blues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More