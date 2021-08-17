Thierry Henry sends warning to PSG following Lionel Messi signing

Thierry Henry has sent a warning to PSG following the signing of Lionel Messi. The former Arsenal star wants them to have a balanced team on the pitch and be defensively strong to have a shot at winning the Champions League.

PSG stunned the world last week by snapping Lionel Messi on a free transfer. The Argentine was a free agent after his contract at Barcelona could not be renewed, and the Ligue 1 side jumped on the chance of bringing him to Paris.

Thierry Henry now wants PSG to balance their squad and not just depend on the front three all the time. He highlighted his time at Barcelona, where he led the attack with Eto'o and Lionel Messi but won titles because of the defense.

He told Sport:

"Balance is the most important thing. In a moment, we always talk about the best players, attacking, advancing. But there has to be a balance. We talk about the team in which I played at Barca (with Eto'o and Messi) but people forget we didn't let in many goals. In general the teams that don't let in many goals aren't far from titles or Champions Leagues.

"When you have super human players it's a bit easier but when I see how Paris are doing at the moment, they are letting in a few too many goals for me. It's true, they're missing players but the balance is the most important thing."

Lionel Messi happy after PSG move despite 'difficult change'

Lionel Messi moved to PSG last week and has begun training with his new teammates. The former Barcelona star admits the move was a difficult one after spending most of his life in Spain.

However, he is looking forward to his time at the Ligue 1 side and said:

"My exit from Barcelona was a hard moment after so many years... it was a difficult change after so much time. But from the moment I arrived here, I feel very happy and I want to begin training and I wanted it to be a quick signing. I'm enjoying my time in Paris since the first minute my family and I arrived."

PSG take on Brest this weekend and Lionel Messi is in line to make his Ligue 1 debut.

