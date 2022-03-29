"Things have been changing" - Emmanuel Petit believes gap between Arsenal and Premier League leaders Manchester City is 'not huge anymore'

Manchester City got the upper hand over Arsenal in each of their two Premier League meetings this season. Despite this, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes the gap between the two clubs isn't as big as it used to be.

Following a disappointing start to the season, Arsenal have gotten back on track by raising their level of performance in recent months. The Gunners are now back in the top-four of the Premier League table, with 54 points in 28 games so far.

Emmanuel Petit has revealed he's enjoying the change of fortune at the Emirates Stadium at the moment. The Frenchman said live on Stadium Astro:

“Things have been changing recently. I am very happy with the new players coming, for at least six months. The team is becoming competitive now. If you look at the game they play against Manchester City, they should have won it. But they lost it. It was so frustrating for the players and the fans. They were the best team on the pitch.

“I remember a year ago, they were destroyed by Manchester City, so the difference is not huge anymore – that’s why I believe things are getting normal step by step."

Arsenal have some incredibly talented young players who have caught the eye of many with their outstanding efforts in recent months. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have all impressed, with Petit labeling them as the future of the club. The Frenchman said:

“Big clubs never die. I believe in the young generation at Arsenal, with Saka, Martinelli and Smith Rowe. Those kinds of players, they are the future of the club. But they need to stay at the club."

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners will continue their Premier League outing when they face Crystal Palace on April 4. They will then lock horns with Brighton and Southampton in their next two fixtures before clashing with Chelsea on April 20.

Mikel Arteta's men are eyeing a return to the Champions League ahead of next season

Mikel Arteta's men will be hoping to continue their fine form as we enter the final stretch of the campaign. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerve and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League at the end of the season.

