"Things go as they go" - Dutch defender claims injury prevented him from joining Chelsea last summer

Feyenoord defender Quilindschy Hartman has revealed that he didn't join Chelsea last summer due to his injury. Numerous top clubs were interested in signing him but he had to stay put with the Dutch giants.

Hartman came through Feyenoord's academy and made his senior debut in 2022. He's made 74 senior appearances, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists. He's won one Eredivisie title and one Dutch Cup. He also made his debut for the Netherlands in 2023.

Hartman's performances saw him garner interest from numerous top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. However, the left-back suffered a serious knee injury in March 2024, leading to him staying at Feyenoord. It also ruled him out of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad.

In a recent interview with Voetbal Primeur, Hartman explained he could've joined Chelsea if not for his injury, saying (via Metro):

"Are you unlucky when you have become champion with Feyenoord, played in the Champions League, the quarterfinals of the Europa League and made it to the Dutch national team?

"It’s true that Chelsea wanted me, but of course that didn’t happen because of my knee. Too bad, emotionally it would have been a club for me, but it’s not like I’m still losing sleep over it. Things go as they go and playing for Feyenoord is never a punishment."

Hartman only recently returned to action and has made three appearances this season for Feyenoord.

Chelsea target Quilindschy Hartman explains why he follows Premier League

Quilindschy Hartman made 70 appearances for Feyenoord under Arne Slot, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists. The duo won the league title and the Dutch Cup together. Slot left Feyenoord last summer to join Liverpool as head coach.

Hartman recently explained that he follows the Premier League mainly because of Slot's Liverpool, saying (via Metro):

"I mainly follow the Premier League now because of Liverpool, because Arne and Sipke [Hulshoff] (Liverpool assistant manager) work there. I played under Sipke with the Feyenoord Under-21 side at all kinds of amateur clubs in front of a handful of spectators.

"I see him now walk to the fourth official in a top match. That makes me laugh. I know what Sipke is like, he treats everyone the same, whether you’re Virgil van Dijk or a youth player at Feyenoord. That’s why I like Sipke so much."

Hartman's contract with Feyenoord expires in the summer of 2026 so he could be on the move in the summer.

