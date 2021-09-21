"Things aren't going well" - Gary Neville on 'despondent' Harry Kane's poor run of form

Harry Kane's run of poor form continued at the weekend as he fired blanks once again in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville claims things aren't going well for the striker, who tried to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window.

He explained:

"It's never easy when a player wants to leave your club and everyone in the ground and in the dressing room knows that he wants to leave.

"Things aren't going well. We had the stat at Crystal Palace where he'd played his first 90 minutes without a touch in the opposition box or a shot on target. Little things like that start to ring before the game."

"There were alarm bells and now there will be further questions as he looked despondent towards the end. He was playing against a very good team and he's been part of a Tottenham team in this situation for a number of years."

Gary Neville also added that Harry Kane will be feeling disappointed with Tottenham's unlikelyness to win a trophy this season. According to him, silverware ambitions influenced the striker to seek out a move earlier this summer.

Neville continued:

"He'll be thinking, 'I'm here again'. He'll be thinking, 'I'm not going to challenge for the title again at Tottenham and I'm not even going to get into the top four'. He wanted more. He wants to challenge for titles and this Chelsea team will challenge for titles."

Harry Kane put up a shambolic display against Chelsea on Sunday

Harry Kane's poor start to the season

Following a long summer of departure links, Harry Kane ended up staying put at Tottenham Hotspur this season. The Englishman missed Spurs' Premier League opener against Manchester City but has featured in their last four games in the English top flight.

However, there's a huge worry over the striker's level of performance at the moment. He's failed to find the back of the net despite playing 288 minutes so far. Harry Kane cut a frustrated figure during the clash with Chelsea last weekend after failing to open his goalscoring account for the season.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will be another man under fire. He runs the risk of being the first manager not to be able to get the best out of Harry Kane. Spurs will have a chance to change things in the league next week when they face Arsenal for the north London derby.

