“Things have to happen rationally and it wasn’t the ideal scenario” – Bernardo Silva’s father opens up on failed Barcelona transfer

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva's father has opened up about his son's failed transfer to Barcelona this summer.

The Portuguese international was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan outfit, with personal terms reportedly being agreed between the two sides. Silva was said to be open to a move to Barcelona as well but a deal failed to materialize before the transfer window shut.

Regarding the failed move, Paulo Silva, Bernardo's father, said (via The Daily Mail):

"There were a lot of talks, but no concrete offer was made at the times we thought were right. When it came, we realized it was no longer the right time for all parties involved. Things have to happen rationally and it wasn't the ideal scenario for Bernardo."

Paulo Silva also pointed out the importance of rationality over emotions. He added:

"He is a mature player, he is 28 years old. Things have to be done rationally, not emotionally."

Despite suffering from massive financial woes, Barcelona have managed to make multiple marquee signings to reinforce manager Xavi's squad this summer. The La Liga giants have secured the services of Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, and Andreas Christensen, among others, in a bustling transfer window.

Barcelona have begun the 2022-23 campaign well and are unbeaten so far in La Liga. The Catalans have won three out of their first four fixtures and find themselves second in the table, behind rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona set to resume pursuit of Bernardo Silva

According to The Mirror, Barcelona will resume their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January. The revived interest comes after the Catalans received a generous increase in their salary cap by £490 million from La Liga.

The outlet claims that the Blaugrana will further their efforts to sign the Portuguese midfielder as soon as they get the chance. If a deal is not possible in January, talks will be reopened next summer.

Silva completed a move to Manchester City in 2017. The midfielder has recorded 50 goals and 53 assists in 259 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens since his arrival.

Xavi is apparently a fan of Silva's talents. The Barcelona boss spoke about the Portuguese international following a 3-3 draw between the Catalans and the Cityzens in a mid-season charity match last month (August). He said (via Barca Universal):

“Who doesn’t like Bernardo Silva? But also De Bruyne, Haaland… They have a great team. There are no news regarding Silva. He’s an important player for Pep and City. But yes, I love him as a player.”

“He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes a difference on the pitch.”

