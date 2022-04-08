"Things would look different" - Didi Hamann names two Liverpool stars who he hopes will not get injured this season

Dietmar Hamann believes hypothetical injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho could hamper Liverpool's season. The Reds are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season after already winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Hamann stated that there are numerous factors that could affect the Reds' season going forward, including injuries and a run of poor form. Players like Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and van Dijk are key to their success going forward.

Speaking exclusively to Liverpool ECHO, Didi Hamann said the following:

"Salah is coming back from disappointment with not qualifying for the World Cup, so you need to see if that's going to impact him and then you could lose one or two players through injury, which would change a lot. If you get an injury to Fabinho or Van Dijk, then things would look different."

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are two of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp's side this season. Liverpool do not have another out-and-out defensive midfielder other than the Brazilian. Fabinho has made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, featuring in all nine games in the UEFA Champions League.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, has already made 40 appearances for the Reds this term. The Dutch defender has missed just two league games so far, which were due to him contracting COVID-19. Jurgen Klopp has consistently deployed van Dijk as the starting centre-back while the likes of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have been used rotationally next to him.

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend

Liverpool will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Premier League on April 10. Sunday's game will be extremely crucial in the race for the Premier League title.

As things stand, the Reds are second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Manchester City. A positive result on Sunday would see them take on the ascendency of the title race.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool are currently on a ten-game winning run in the Premier League. They recently secured a 2-0 win over Watford before beating SL Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games, becoming just the second side in the competition’s history to embark on such a run on five separate occasions, after Man City (also 5). Momentum. 10 - Liverpool have won 10 consecutive Premier League games, becoming just the second side in the competition’s history to embark on such a run on five separate occasions, after Man City (also 5). Momentum. https://t.co/ecpk8lCznK

Both sides are drawn against one another in the semifinals of the FA Cup as well. The game will take place later this month (April 16) at Wembley Stadium.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra