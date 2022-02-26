"Things were on a roll"- Barcelona's Alexia Putellas says 'Matchday - Queens Of The Pitch' will highlight how the team turned things around during the 2020-21 season

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas believes the 'Matchday - Queens Of The Pitch' documentary series will shed light upon how the team turned things around after their Spanish Super Cup semi-final heartbreak to win the treble at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The series, released globally on 25th February 2022, offers a look at the team that won the first Women's Champions League trophy for Barcelona and delivered the league and Queen's Cup to complete a historic treble.

However, the journey for Alexia Putellas and the team wasn't easy as they had to endure a semi-final exit from the Super Cup at the hands of Atletico Madrid. After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Barcelona could not win and bowed out of the competition on penalties.

Ultimately, the team turned things around in the season and became the best women's team in the club's history by winning the treble.

During an interaction with the media, Putellas was asked what she felt the documentary would highlight apart from the team's major strengths.

The Blaugrana star said when they initially started recording, no one knew how the season would pan out.

"Ultimately, when they started recording that documentary, nobody knew how the season would end. Things were on a roll and we ended up winning the treble. It was the best season in the history of the Barça women's team. And luckily, it's all immortalized in the form of that documentary," said Putellas.

The Ballon d'Or winner said the most important thing the series would shed light upon is the middle portion of their journey, which started with the Super Cup loss and ended with the team winning three major trophies.

"The documentary goes from January to June. In January, we started by losing the semi-final of the Super Cup. I can't give away any spoilers, but it says a lot about how it began and how it ended. What's important is everything in the middle to turn things around after missing out on another trophy and the way the season ended," said Putellas.

Alexia Putellas and Barcelona's incredible achievements in the 2020-21 season will be hard to replicate

It is safe to say that the incredible achievements of Barcelona and Alexia Putellas during the historic 2020-21 season will be a tough one to replicate.

The Blaugrana won the league comfortably amassing 99 points after winning 33 out of 34 games. The most impressive part of the title win was that they had a goal difference of +152.

The icing on the cake for the team was their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea in the Women's Champions League final.

