“Things that will stay between us” - Thiago Silva warns Chelsea he’s working with Fluminense on ‘little’ details that can hurt Blues in semi-final

Former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has warned his former side that he will be helping Fluminense with their preparations ahead of their clash in the semifinal of the Club World Cup. The English side face the Brazilian outfit today (July 8) at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey

Speaking in an interview before the clash with Ge Globo via the Chelsea Chronicle, the veteran Brazilian defender said:

“The expectations are high, the apprehension is high, the anxiety is high for me to face them in a World Cup semi-final, trying to help the coaching staff with the interesting little details, things that will stay between us. I was saying there recently that I had a short time in London to see my children, so I went to training, anyway. Of course we can’t give too much away either, but we are prepared for this match. I think that’s the most important thing, you know?”

Silva concluded, saying:

“Whoever is on the other side, I think that Fluminense today has a special fan base, it has a special aura. I hope that can work tomorrow too. I don’t know Maresca (Chelsea coach) that well, but I know a lot of the players there, I speak to them practically every week, some of them are very close to me. I’m happy about this match, it’s going to be a special day for me, but it will be even more special if we qualify.”

Silva spent four years with the West London side from 2020 to 2024 after joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. He scored nine and assisted five in 155 games to help the side to a UEFA Champions League title and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea star looking forward to Thiago Silva reunion

Blues midfielder Andrey Santos has shared his excitement at facing Thiago Silva today in the Club World Cup. Previous friendships will be set aside when the Brazilians will face each other in New Jersey with a place in the final on the line.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, Santos told Stats Perform via FotMob:

"Thiago Silva was so important for me during my first season here [at Chelsea]. He's just so important from a Chelsea [perspective], and for Chelsea fans too. He is amazing. But, tomorrow he is my rival, so I have to work very hard against him.”

Santos joined the English side in January 2023 from Vasco Da Gama in his native Brazil and was helped adjust to life in Europe by the veteran defender. The 21-year-old will be keen to reunite with his former teammate when they face each other on the pitch.

The Blues have enjoyed a dominant performance in the competition to date, with just one hiccup, a loss against Flamengo, counting against them.

