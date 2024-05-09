"Think that’s what we lack" - Pundit believes Arsenal need to sign someone similar to Tottenham star Destiny Udogie in order to improve squad

Footballer-turned-pundit Adrian Clarke believes his former side Arsenal need to sign a left-footed defender with a profile similar to Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie.

The Gunners have tried numerous options at left-back in recent years. The list includes Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and even Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal notably began this season by deploying Jurrien Timber, signed last summer from Ajax, in the left-back spot. However, he suffered an ACL injury on his Premier League debut, leading to Mikel Arteta using one of Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and Kiwior there.

While Zinchenko and Kiwior are left-footed, the former has struggled defensively this season, while the latter's preferred position is at centre-back. Clarke thus feels a left-footed left-back with pace, the ability to invert into midfield and defensive solidlity is a necessity for Arsenal. He said on the Handbrake Off Podcast (via TBR Football):

“I would go for a left-footed defender, someone quick, someone rounded, I don’t know who this player is. Someone like the Spurs kid Destiny Udogie, I think that’s what we lack, someone who defends, can invert and can fly forwards.”

Udogie, 21, has enjoyed a solid debut campaign for Spurs this season. He has recorded two goals and three assists in 28 Premier League matches. The Italian has also averaged 0.9 key passes, 1.3 interceptions, 2.4 tackles, 5.4 duels won and 6.0 recoveries per game.

However, it is worth noting that Udogie has made three errors leading to a goal and two leading to a shot this term. He is currently nursing a hamstring injury and has missed each of Tottenham's last three matches.

Arsenal have two left-footed left-backs currently out on loan

Given the presence of Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko as options in the left-back position, Arsenal loaned out Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares last summer.

Both Tierney and Tavares are notably left-footed players. However, the former struggled for fitness during his time at the Emirates Stadium, while the latter failed to impress when he received chances.

Tierney is currently at Real Sociedad and has played just 22 times across competitions for them this season. The 26-year-old missed time earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring injury and is currently recovering from an adductor issue.

Tavares, meanwhile, was loaned out to Nottingham Forest and has featured in just eight out of their 33 Premier League matches since his arrival. He was not named in the squad for 16 of those games and missed four others due to an injury.

The 24-year-old notably excelled on loan at Marseille last season, grabbing six goals in 31 Ligue 1 outings.

While Tierney's Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2026, Tavares' deal ends next June.