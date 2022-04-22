"Think they will have some joy" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the score of Chelsea vs West Ham United

Five-time English top-flight winner Mark Lawrenson believes Chelsea's clash against West Ham United this weekend will end in a 1-1 draw.

The Blues will welcome the Hammers to Stamford Bridge for a much-anticipated Premier League encounter on Sunday (April 24).

Both clubs will enter this contest on the back of disappointing results. Thomas Tuchel's side fell to a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal, while David Moyes' men could only draw 1-1 with relegation-threatened Burnley at home.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson noted that Chelsea looked defensively vulnerable in their defeat against Arsenal. He was also not convinced by Tuchel's post-match excuses and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Chelsea were extremely vulnerable at the back against Arsenal on Wednesday, which was strange to see. Afterwards, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel blamed the pitch for some awkward bounces, but I don't buy that. That might have been an excuse in the 1970s or 1980s because surfaces could be terrible then - but not now."

The 64-year-old believes West Ham could benefit from the rest they got in midweek after successive weeks of action in the UEFA Europa League. He opined:

"West Ham have got a big game to look forward to next Thursday, with their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will benefit from having a rare midweek off before this game."

Lawrenson concluded by adding that the Hammers could draw some joy from this match. He said:

"David Moyes' side had started to look a little bit leggy but the rest will do them good. They have already taken points off Chelsea this season when they beat them at London Stadium in December, and I think they will have some joy here too."

West Ham will be confident of getting a positive result at Chelsea

While West Ham will be disappointed with their draw against Burnley, they will fancy their chances of knicking a good result on Sunday.

Chelsea's home form has been disappointing of late as they have lost three games on the bounce across competitions at Stamford Bridge. They have also alarmingly conceded 11 goals in those matches.

The Hammers will also likely draw some confidence from their 3-2 win against the Blues back in December 2021. David Moyes' side came from behind twice before taking all three points at the London Stadium, thanks to Arthur Masuaku's 87th-minute goal.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL FT West Ham 3-2 Chelsea



Arthur Masuaku scores a late winner as the Hammers take the spoils in London derby ⚒️ FT West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Arthur Masuaku scores a late winner as the Hammers take the spoils in London derby ⚒️

A win in this match could also see West Ham get themselves back into the top-four race, with at least one of Manchester United and Arsenal set to drop points. The two teams will lock horns a day earlier at the Emirates.

The Hammers are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, two points behind the sixth-placed Red Devils and five behind the fifth-placed Gunners.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh