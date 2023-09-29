“Thinks he’s the big dog” – Dimitar Berbatov delivers verdict on Manchester City star as he predicts outcome of Wolves clash

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov gave his verdict on midfielder Rodri before predicting Manchester City to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Molineux on Saturday, September 30.

The Cityzens have had a perfect start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They have won all of their six games so far and are at the summit of the league table with 18 points.

Manchester City suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Newcastle United on September 27, crashing out of the Carabao Cup. Pep Guardiola's men will aim to bounce back against a Wolves side that are struggling in the 16th position with just four points from six games.

City will be without the services of midfield maestro Rodri. The Spain international was shown a straight red against Nottingham Forest last weekend due to violent conduct against Morgan Gibbs-White.

Providing his prediction for the upcoming fixture, Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"You want to see surprises, but you have to be realistic. City have too many good players, even if they’re rotated. Wolves have another big test. If we don’t see a miracle, I can’t see Wolves winning."

He added:

"Last time out, Rodri should have known better of course, but sometimes emotions take over. People who haven’t played don’t understand this, but these emotions come from confidence.

"When somebody from Nottingham Forest comes over and tries to irritate you, you think ‘How dare you?’. Rodri thinks he’s the big dog. Believe me, players can think like this. I think Gibbs-White overreacted a bit, but rules are rules. If you touch the neck, you’re off."

Berbatov's Prediction: 0-2

What happened the last time Manchester City faced Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Manchester City will be aiming to make it seven Premier League wins in a row against a vulnerable Wolverhampton Wanderers side away from home. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other.

The Cityzens hosted Wolves at the Etihad last season on January 22, 2023. The away side were comprehensively dismantled 3-0 with Erling Haaland scoring a quickfire hat-trick. Guardiola's men went on to win the treble of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup.

Manchester City will be favorites going into Saturday's match. They have won all six of their previous games against Wolves, scoring a mammoth 19 goals.