"Thinks he’s Patrick Vieira" - Pundits accuses Arsenal star of having 'identity crisis' after 'shocking' incident in 3-1 Burnley win 

Pundit Perry Groves slammed Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira after his sending-off in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, November 11.

The north London side hosted the Clarets in the Premier League on Saturday. Both sides had multiple opportunities to score but the hosts broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time via Leandro Trossard.

Burnley equalised in the 54th minute through Josh Brownhill but William Saliba restored Arsenal's lead just three minutes later. Oleksandr Zinchenko then completed the scoring in the 74th minute.

Just when it looked like the Gunners are set to see off the victory comfortably, Vieira made a high and late tackle on Browhill. He was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver in the 83rd minute.

After the game, Groves blasted Vieira on talkSPORT, referencing former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who was known for his physicality. He said (via The Boot Room):

“It’s exactly the right decision from Michael Oliver, it’s a really, really silly challenge from Fabio Vieira.

“He’s gone right over the top of the ball, it’s a straight-leg challenge, studs up, gets Josh Brownhill on his knee, Michael Oliver has absolutely no option but to send Fabio Vieira off."

He added:

“I think he’s having an identity crisis, he thinks he’s Patrick Vieira. Because it was a ridiculously shocking challenge. It was reckless, it’s dangerous and Michael Oliver had no option whatsoever but to send him off. He didn’t even need VAR!”

Vieira will now miss the Gunners' next three fixtures against Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Luton Town.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's position ahead of international break

With Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at Wolves and their own win over Burnley, Arsenal are now second in the Premier League. They are behind Manchester City on goal difference but the Cityzens can extend their lead to three points if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Club football will now take a pause after this gameweek's matches are over for the international break. After the win over Burnley, Mikel Arteta was asked if he was pleased with his side's place in the league and he replied (via Arsenal.com):

"I’d prefer to be at the top but this is what we have to do and we have shown a lot of consistency both in the way that we are playing and competing and as well in terms of results so let’s carry on, we’ve got some momentum now and as I said, we’ve got some players back… Let’s go again."

The north London side will return after the international break to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on November 25.