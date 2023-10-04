"This is an abomination", "Agenda continues" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as star slapped with 1 game suspension for dissent towards referee

Chelsea fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter) after Reece James was handed a one-match ban and fined £90,000 by the FA for improper conduct.

The Chelsea skipper hasn't featured on the pitch since the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on August 13. He picked up a hamstring injury after 76 minutes, which has kept him out of action ever since.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 24. Following the game, James confronted a match official in the tunnels and used 'improper, abusive, and insulting words and behavior (via Sky Sports).

The England international admitted to breaching FA Rule E3 and has been slapped with a one-game suspension and £90,000 fine for his actions.

Fans were left in disbelief by the FA's verdict with one of them posting:

"Agenda continues."

Another fan wrote:

"This is an abomination. He’s done nothing wrong."

The ban is applicable to the Blues's next fixture against Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday, October 7. Fortunately for Chelsea fans, James is still recovering from his injury so the suspension won't affect him.

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk reflects upon his journey leading up to his first goal for the club

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk recently reflected upon his eight-month journey to score his first goal for the club.

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for a reported transfer fee of £62 million. Despite being touted as an explosive and talented young winger, the 22-year-old struggled to adjust to the Premier League, going 22 games without scoring in all competitions.

Mudryk was finally able to get off the mark during the Blues' 2-0 win against Fulham on October 2, scoring in the 18th minute. He explained his maiden goal (via Chelsea's official website):

"With every game, every training session, you understand better the main things the manager wants from the team. So you improve, get better, better, and better. Then this is what you have to show on the pitch."

He added:

"It’s a special moment for me, a first goal, it's always special. I'm so excited and happy with this moment for our supporters. It’s a big moment for me and all the people that have supported me. Sometimes this happens [the wait for a goal] and you have to accept this. You have to just keep working hard and then moments will come."

Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a torrid start to the season and are 11th in the league table with eight points from seven games. They will be aiming to continue their newfound momentum against Burnley before the international break.