“This absolutely disgraceful behaviour is ‘cheating’" - Former ref slams Gianluigi Donnarumma, asks for PSG star's ban after antics in Arsenal win

Former referee Keith Hackett has slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after their clash against Arsenal. The first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Emirates Stadium ended in a 1-0 victory for the Parisians.

However, a controversial incident involving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma overshadowed this result. Towards the end of the match, with the Gunners attempting to equalize, Donnarumma went down following very light contact from Ben White during a corner.

Referee Slavko Vincic ruled a free-kick for PSG, effectively putting a stop to any further attacking opportunity for Arsenal. The actions drew righteous wrath from ex-PGMOL head Keith Hackett who referred to Donnarumma's actions as "absolutely disgraceful." He said to Football Insider:

“The football authorities must bring in retrospective punishment for acts of simulation. This absolutely disgraceful behaviour is ‘cheating’ and those that work to uphold the integrity of our great game must ensure that action is taken and the goalkeeper issued with a ban.

“This game was viewed around the world and does not set a good example of how the game should be played. The IFAB [International Football Association Board], in the opening sentences of the Laws of the game, talk about the philosophy and spirit of our game."

The former referee continued:

“Then they must do something to ensure that these comments by them are not tarnished. I see praise for the referee last night, but his team have failed to see this action by the goalkeeper or penalising Saka for a non-foul [after the winger was penalised for a push on Nuno Mendes].”

The Gunners face the daunting task in the second leg of overcoming this 1-0 deficit. The match will be held at Parc des Princes on May 7, which would send them through to their first Champions League final since 2006 if they succeed.

PSG secure 1-0 win over Arsenal

PSG took a 1-0 win against Arsenal on the road through an early goal from Ousmane Dembele. The French forward was able to convert a pinpoint delivery from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, burying the ball behind David Raya within four minutes to silence the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners gradually found their rhythm despite the early setback. They were left frustrated as both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard looked likely to bring them level but were denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Early in the second half, Arsenal found themselves leveling the match when Mikel Merino got his head to a free-kick from Declan Rice. VAR checked the goal but, after a long intervention, ruled it out for offside and added to their frustrations.

Late in the match, PSG found opportunities to extend their lead, but substitutes Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos both failed to capitalize on their golden opportunities. Ramos notably struck the crossbar in the 85th minute, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg.

