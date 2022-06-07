“This is actually unbelievable”, “Can’t wait to not score” – England fans fume at ‘absolutely terrible’ player inclusion in line-up against Germany

England are hoping to bounce back from defeat in their UEFA Nations League opener against Hungary as they take on Germany in Munich on June 6.

The two old rivals are set to face off for the first time since their knockout match at Wembley at Euro 2020, which England won 2-0.

Gareth Southgate's side put in a meek performance in their 1-0 defeat to the Hungarians on June 4. They will be aiming to lift themselves off the bottom of their Nations League group.

Ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena, Southgate announced his starting XI to face Germany. It saw Bukayo Saka start on the left-hand side, while Kalvin Phillips returns to once again partner Declan Rice in midfield.

England @England Ready to take on Germany! Ready to take on Germany! 💪 https://t.co/7gos0L0DeP

However, fans have reacted angrily to the news of Chelsea star Mason Mount starting, despite his disappointing recent displays for his country.

Mount, who was hooked just after the hour mark during his previous cap, hasn't scored in any of his previous 12 games for England. Many believe that Southgate does not know what the 23-year-old's best position is. Here are some of the fans' reactions on Twitter to the Mount selection:

Barnsey @barnsey__15 @England @sterling7 Oh boy mason mount can’t wait to not score again today @England @sterling7 Oh boy mason mount can’t wait to not score again today

naz @gxldsg @England @sterling7 Why does Mason Mount start every game? Absolutely terrible for England @England @sterling7 Why does Mason Mount start every game? Absolutely terrible for England

Leon D @leon_14d @England @sterling7 Can someone pls explain what Mason Mount ever does for this England team? @England @sterling7 Can someone pls explain what Mason Mount ever does for this England team?

Gareth Southgate admits Germany are still "the benchmark" for England to work towards

The former Middlesbrough boss steered his country to their first win over the Germans in 55 years last summer.

The Three Lions boss admitted that he admires Germany and their footballing history. He told his pre-match press conference (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"For me, Germany and Brazil are still the benchmark in terms of countries who have regularly and consistently won tournaments. Everyone will talk about the 5-1 here (in 2001), but they ended up in the World Cup final on the back of that World Cup qualifying campaign."

He added:

"You have to respect what they have been and what they are as a country, in footballing terms. That mentality is what we're trying to create. We've got to keep trying to get to the latter stages of competition and games like tomorrow are brilliant for us. It is exactly the kind of test we need."

The 51-year-old believes it will be a great test for his side and believes a lot can happen ahead of the World Cup later this year. He said:

"I think it's a great measure for us. This will be a brilliant test of where we are at at this particular moment in time. But it won't define where we are in five months' time. If we beat them tomorrow, that doesn't mean we will be fine in five months. A lot will happen in that period."

GOAL @goal Germany vs England is always box office 🍿 Germany vs England is always box office 🍿 https://t.co/yUs7r740do

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far