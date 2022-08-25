"This was also done by PSG at Messi" - Ex-Marseille star says Ligue 1 club have conducted study into financial feasibility of singing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Marseille midfielder Jean-Charles De Bono has revealed that his old club are conducting a study to determine the feasibility of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential transfer.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese superstar has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United. His agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for ways to facilitate his client’s wishes but a move is yet to be finalized. French outfit Marseille are one of the very few remaining clubs that could offer Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League football this season.

Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summerMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. https://t.co/DEUEEfX3yr

According to one of the club’s former stars, a study is being carried out to figure out whether Ronaldo’s transfer would make sense. De Bono further revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) carried out a similar study before signing Lionel Messi. On the prospect of signing Ronaldo, the Frenchman said (via talkSPORT):

“A study is being carried out to find out what Ronaldo could bring to the club financially. This was also done by PSG at Messi.

“Olympique decided to study the impact Ronaldo is having on sponsors around the world to bring them to Marseille.”

Olympique Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last season, 15 points behind winners PSG. They have started the 2022-23 season strongly, winning two of their three matches thus far and drawing the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo could find himself struggling for minutes if he continues at Manchester United

After starting in the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford on August 13, Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Erik ten Hag’s starting XI for Monday’s (August 22) clash against Liverpool. Marcus Rashford operated as Manchester United’s center-forward in the first half before surrendering the role to Anthony Martial and dropping down to the left flank. United won 2-1 against the Reds, with Martial assisting Rashford for his team’s second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on in Rashford’s place in the 86th minute and endured a rather mundane cameo, failing to lodge a shot on target in 10 minutes. Ronaldo’s absence from the XI could be interpreted as a preview of the future. Ten Hag’s system favors players who work tirelessly, press hard, and are quick off the mark. Ronaldo knows how to work hard, but he is neither a pressing machine nor as quick as he used to be.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Samir Nasri to Canal+ Sport:



“I have a solution for Cristiano. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good." Samir Nasri to Canal+ Sport: “I have a solution for Cristiano. He can terminate his contract, they give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good." https://t.co/82k0dt1Rnh

If a move is not finalized for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner before deadline day, he could find himself on the fringes at Manchester United more often than not. With the World Cup just over two months away, a lack of game time could hurt Ronaldo’s chances of helping Portugal to the best of his abilities.

