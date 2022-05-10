"This always takes it out of teams" - Pat Nevin claims Liverpool are under huge pressure ahead of FA Cup final with Chelsea

Former Chelsea winner Pat Nevin believes the pressure will be on Liverpool when both sides face each other in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May. This is due to the fact that the Reds are still in the hunt to win the quadruple this season.

Nevin stated that the game between the two sides will be a closely-fought encounter with the Reds having the slightlest of advantage. The 58-year-old said the following in his column on the Chelsea website:

"We (Chelsea) will be underdogs considering the season that Liverpool have had, but only by a very small margin. The games have been incredibly well balanced between the two clubs this season and Liverpool are under huge pressure as they are still pushing on the three remaining fronts. This always takes it out of teams, whatever the players or managers say."

The Blues have managed to reach their third consecutive FA Cup final. However, they have lost the last two finals against Arsenal and then Leicester City.

It is worth mentioning that this is Liverpool's first FA Cup final under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds last won the FA Cup back in 2006.

Prior to the final, however, both sides have a game in the Premier League. The Reds take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on Tuesday (10 May). Thomas Tuchel's side, on the other hand, travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Wednesday (11 May).

Jurgen Klopp's side will be in a desperate need of a positive result to maintain their title charge. Following their draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, the Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool and Chelsea have already faced one another in a cup final this season

Chelsea and Liverpool have already faced one another in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year. The Reds won on that occasion in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time. Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot kick to hand the Reds their first trophy of the season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “The only chance to win things is to win all our football games.”



Jürgen Klopp on if beating Aston Villa will put his side in a good palace to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final. 🗣 “The only chance to win things is to win all our football games.”Jürgen Klopp on if beating Aston Villa will put his side in a good palace to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final. https://t.co/IJwGZD96OM

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea won the FA Cup the last time these two sides faced one another in the final in 2012. Goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba were enough for the Blues to clinch the FA Cup under the leadership of Roberto Di Matteo.

