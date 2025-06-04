"This is when Amorim will be judged" - Ex-Manchester United star sets surprise targets for Red Devils in 2025/26 season

Former Manchester United player Danny Higginbotham believes Ruben Amorim needs to lead the team to a top-six finish in the Premier League next season. He thinks that would be actual progress for the club before they take the next step.

Speaking to Football365, Higginbotham stated that the 2024/25 season was a write-off for United and Maorim as they focused on the UEFA Europa League. He said:

“I think going into next season, this is when Amorim will be judged. I don’t think there’s any question about that. I think the expectation has to be top six, I think that’s fair to say. We know that this season was considered a write-off and all the eggs were put in the basket of the Europa League, which didn’t come to fruition, didn’t work. I thought they were really poor in the final. But he has a full preseason now where he can work with the players, I think by and large, since he really took over, other than the Europa League, I think it was a situation where the players were on trial."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League this season with 41 points from their 38 matches. They will not be playing in any European competitions next season, nor are they involved in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Former Manchester United player holds judgment on Ruben Amorim

Danny Higginbotham said that the jury was still out on Ruben Amorim for him. He was also pleased that the club were targeting proven Premier League players in the ongoing transfer window.

Speaking to Football365, he added:

“As a fan, I held judgment on Amorim. He’s brought in realistically, one signing that was playing week in and week out in [Patrick] Dorgu. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by what they’re looking to try and do in the transfer window. Obviously they’ve got [Matheus] Cunha, and there’s talk about [Bryan] Mbeumo coming in.

"They haven’t done that for a while, bringing in recognised Premier League players. That’s something they were so good at for years when they were the cream of the crop and they would get a lot of the best players within the Premier League, and get some great European talents as well. Obviously [Cristiano] Ronaldo coming at a young age."

Manchester United have also been handed a massive boost with Bruno Fernandes reportedly set to stay. He was believed to be a target for Al Hilal, but the club captain has rejected their offer.

