“This is another great decision from Potter” – Stan Collymore hails Chelsea boss for offering ‘clean slate’ to 28-year-old star

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has given Chelsea boss Graham Potter credit for giving Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a fresh start at the club.

Arrizabalaga has been between the sticks for all three games for the Blues under Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager decided to give the Spaniard a chance against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on September 14. Senegalese custodian Edouard Mendy was injured for that game.

Since then, the 28-year-old has remained as the first-choice goalkeeper. Here's what Collymore wrote in a recent blog for CaughtOffside:

"Kepa is a player who is benefiting from Potter’s arrival, He’s started in Chelsea’s last three matches and he’s playing well. This is another great decision from Potter. He’s come in and said ‘look lads, I am here now, so everyone has a clean slate – impress me."

Arrizabalaga has been a Chelsea player since 2018 after joining for £71 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

He has made 128 appearances for the club so far. The Spain international has conceded 133 goals and kept 48 clean sheets during his time at the club.

However, since the arrival of Mendy from Stade Rennais back in 2020, he mostly played second feedle to the Senegalese. Former manager Thomas Tuchel also preferred Mendy as his first choice between the posts.

Mendy has been in rather lackluster form in recent times, making many uncharacteristic mistakes. His injury has opened the door for Arrizabalaga to prove his worth at the club.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter opened up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found his rhythm at the club as he scored for the Blues in the last two games. The former Arsenal striker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona at the last day of the summer transfer window.

When talking about his role in Aubameyang's resurgence in form, here's what Potter said to the media (via football.london):

"I don't know we've done anything specifically we've just been working with the whole group. The better the team functions, the better the chance the forward line has. We're happy for him, happy he's scoring and long may it continue."

