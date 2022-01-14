“This is bad news” – Spurs fans believe Arsenal have ‘advantage’ ahead of Premier League showdown after latest update

Tottenham Hotspur fans believe Arsenal have the upper hand in their upcoming Premier League clash following the suspension of Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka. The North London derby is scheduled to take place on Sunday, the 16th of January.

Xhaka received a red card following a terrible challenge on Diogo Jota during the Gunners' 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal. The suspension will now be carried forward to their Premier League clash against Tottenham.

A portion of Spurs fans took to Twitter to claim that Xhaka's suspension is a detriment to their chances of winning the match rather than Arsenal's.

Here are some of the sarcastic tweets from Tottenham fans regarding the suspension of Xhaka:

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Granit Xhaka will now miss Sunday's NLD after being sent off vs Liverpool. Granit Xhaka will now miss Sunday's NLD after being sent off vs Liverpool.

Josh 🇮🇹 @josh_wiggan @thespursweb They will postpone is they literally have one midfielder @thespursweb They will postpone is they literally have one midfielder

Sergi @WatzmetSergio @thespursweb He was too excited for Sunday @thespursweb He was too excited for Sunday

Lee @LeeInCornwall @thespursweb As a spurs fan, can we appeal that ban? @thespursweb As a spurs fan, can we appeal that ban?

bob🔰🔰 @blobsterino @thespursweb NOOO WHO WILL GET THE RED CARD FOR ASSNA THEN? @thespursweb NOOO WHO WILL GET THE RED CARD FOR ASSNA THEN? 😭

The dismissal of Xhaka is a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are now left with only one fit central midfielder in Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Two other central midfielders, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, are on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are out due to an injury and a positive COVID-19 test respectively.

Attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are also currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

As things stand, apart from Lokonga, the only available midfielder at Arteta's disposal is 18-year-old Charlie Patino.

Arsenal are currently out of the Premier League top four

Arsenal have now slipped out of the top four of the Premier League. West Ham United are currently fourth in the standings following their 2-0 midweek win over Norwich City.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 35 points from 20 matches. Mikel Arteta's side do have a game in hand over the Hammers.

But they are also under threat of being caught by sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are just two points behind. Antonio Conte's side also have a two-game advantage over their North London rivals.

Last Word On Spurs 🇮🇹 @LastWordOnSpurs BREAKING | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits it’s possible the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur could be postponed:



🗣"It's a possibility in every game, from our side and opponent's side because of the amount of issues happening every week."



#THFC | #COYS | #TOTARS BREAKING | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits it’s possible the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur could be postponed:🗣"It's a possibility in every game, from our side and opponent's side because of the amount of issues happening every week." 🚨BREAKING | Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits it’s possible the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur could be postponed:🗣"It's a possibility in every game, from our side and opponent's side because of the amount of issues happening every week."#THFC | #COYS | #TOTARS https://t.co/VE6hpquqpM

It is worth noting that Arsenal are without any European football for the first time in 25 years. It is vital the Gunners return to European competition following their heavy investment in new players during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's side spent close to £140 million in bringing in new players before the start of the 2021-22 season.

