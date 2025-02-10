“This is the Barcelona that everyone fears” - Thierry Henry makes bold prediction on LaLiga title race 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Barcelona could end up winning La Liga this season over rivals Real Madrid. These comments came after the Blaugrana pulled off a 4-1 victory against Sevilla on Sunday, February 9.

Following this result, the Catalan outfit are placed third in the Spanish top-flight standings, only two points behind leaders Real Madrid. However, they will also face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are second on the table. Diego Simeone's team are only a point short of Los Blancos.

Claiming that Hansi Flick and Co. could still get the job done, Henry said (via @BarcaUniversal):

"Barcelona plays with the spirit of a champion, they know when to press, when to attack, and when to finish the match in their favor. This is the Barcelona that everyone fears."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid's recent form could well contribute to the Blaugrana's cause. Carlo Ancelotti's team have only won one of their last three matches across competitions. Additionally, they are set to face an additional phase in the UEFA Champions League, the two-legged play-off tie against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are clear of this phase of the tournament, having finished second in the group stages. Next for them in the league is a home game against Rayo Vallecano next Monday, February 17.

What Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said about dressing room atmosphere ahead of Sevilla clash

Hansi Flick

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick believes that the club's positive atmosphere in the dressing room is contributing to their success on the pitch. Speaking ahead of their clash against Sevilla last weekend, the German coach said (via the club's official website):

"All the team is doing well. They are showing that and we are creating a lot of chances. Now we have a lot of players available and it's good to have fresh legs. I am very happy. There's a good atmosphere in the dressing room and that's key. They are all battling and that's great."

Barcelona will certainly hope for a good finish to the season after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign. Under the leadership of former manager Xavi, the Blaugrana stood second in La Liga but were 10 points behind Real Madrid, who won the competition.

Additionally, the team will be looking to enjoy a strong European campaign, with their latest success in the Champions League coming 10 years ago. The last time the Catalan side won the Spanish top-flight was during the 2022/23 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback