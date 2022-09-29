"This battle is one reason why Sunday’s derby will make for interesting viewing" - Chris Sutton makes interesting claim ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in this weekend's most anticipated Premier League fixture. Ahead of the encounter, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has pointed out a player battle that could 'make for an interesting viewing'.

According to the Englishman, it would be intriguing to see how Manchester United's new boy Lisandro Martinez will cope against the towering presence of Manchester City's Erling Haaland on Sunday, October 2.

"You don’t imagine 5ft 9in Martinez will be marking 6ft 4in Erling Haaland at corners in Sunday’s Manchester derby," he wrote in his Daily Mail column. "The photographers will be trying their hardest to show how one towers over the other.

"But for all that the United defender’s height has been highlighted, you have to be impressed with how he has bounced back from his initial struggles. He’s shown good aggression, as if he wants to let his critics know he can handle the Premier League.

"There is no greater challenge than Haaland, though, and this battle is one reason why Sunday’s derby will make for interesting viewing."

It goes without saying that Erling Haaland has been an unstoppable force since switching to the Premier League this season, bullying opposition defenders and making goalscoring look easy.

So far, the Norwegian has recorded an unbelievable 11 goals and one assist in just seven appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League. Across all competitions, his numbers stand at 14 goals and one assist in 11 games.

Lisandro Martinez, meanwhile, has put doubts regarding his height to bed by producing a series of solid displays for Manchester United following his arrival this season. The Argentine has been one of the most reliable defenders in the Red Devils' squad so far, featuring in eight games across all fronts.

This weekend's derby could be his opportunity to further prove that his height is no barrier to his game. It remains to be seen how he'll cope with Erling Haaland.

Where Manchester City and Manchester United stand in the Premier League table

Erling Haaland will be a huge test for Lisandro Martinez

Manchester City currently occupy the second spot in the table with 17 points from seven games so far. The Cityzens have recorded five victories and two draws in the English top flight this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, sit in fifth spot in the table with 12 points from six games. Erik Ten Hag's men have won four and drawn two of their six matches in the division so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far