"This is only the beginning" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after starring for Al-Nassr in Al-Feiha win

Cristiano Ronaldo urged his club to continue their good start to the league season following Al-Nassr's 4-1 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Feiha on Tuesday (August 27). The 39-year-old starred with a goal and an assist.
Talisca broke the deadlock at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraydah inside five minutes, thanks to a Ronaldo assist. The Al-Alami captain then got in the scoresheet himself, bagging his first free-kick of the season in the tenth minute of stoppage time.
It was his 64th free-kick for club and country, placing him just one behind his arch-rival Lionel Messi, and the 899th goal of his illustrious career for club and country. Ronaldo spurned a gilt-edged opportunity on the cusp of the hour mark to net his landmark strike.
Nevertheless, it didn't matter in the eventual scheme of things, as Luis Castro's side made it 3-0 through Marcelo Brozovic in the 85th minute. Although Al-Feiha pulled one back through Fashion Sakala a minute later, Talisca's second of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time restored Al-Alami's three-goal lead.
With their first league win of the season, the 2022-23 and 2023-24 runners-up are two points behind surprise leaders Al-Qadisiyah. But holders Al-Hilal will likely take over at the top if they win their game in hand.
Ronaldo reacted on X following Al-Nassr's win:
"This is only the beginning! Let's go @AlNassrFC!"
The Portugal captain has scored in all four games across competitions this season, bagging four goals and two assists.
What Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said about his potential retirement
Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has allayed talks of a potential retirement, hinting that he could keep playing at his current club for at least two or three more years.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace a football field and one of the most lethal goalscorers, as evidenced by his record goal tally.
The all-time men's international football top-scorer (130 goals) told NOW (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) that he's 'happy' at Mrsool Park and wants to 'continue':
"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I'm very happy at this club. I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue."
Cristiano Ronaldo is also the all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history (140 goals) and for Real Madrid (450 goals), where he played between 2009 and 2018.