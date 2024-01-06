"This is a big competition for us" - Mauricio Pochettino highlights trust in Chelsea star after naming him in line-up to face Preston

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Alfie Gilchrist after naming the young defender in Chelsea's starting lineup to face Preston North End on Saturday (January 6).

The Blues host Preston at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup. Pochettino named a strong side for the game, including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, and Enzo Fernandez.

Gilchrist, 20, was also handed his first start for Chelsea, rewarded for his fine displays for the U23s. The English center-back had already made his senior team debut this season, making two substitute appearances.

Pochettino was happy to be able to give Gilchrist his full debut against the EFL Championship outfit. He said before the game (via Metro):

"Alfie is a player that has been helping us in the last few games. He’s made a big impact from the bench and today he has the possibility to play from the start in front our home fans."

Gilchrist made his debut in a 2-1 league win against Crystal Palace when he came off the bench in the 90+2nd minute. He also made a vital tackle to deny Luton Town at the death of his side's 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road in the following game.

The Blues youngster has been handed his first experience of FA Cup football tonight, a competition Pochettino holds in high regard:

"I think this is a good part of his development, to be able to play for Chelsea in front our fans from the start in a big competition like the FA Cup. This is a big competition for us and we want to make sure we get through [to the next round]."

Gilchrist played 61 minutes against Preston before being subbed off for Thiago Silva. He started at right-back, making two interceptions, one clearance, and one tackle.

Chelsea icon John Terry has high hopes for Alfie Gilchrist

John Terry has coached Alfie Gilchrist.

John Terry expected Gilchrist to make the step up to Pochettino's first team at Stamford Bridge this season. The Chelsea legend was full of praise for the Blues defender (via OneFootball):

"Alfie Gilchrist is a really, really good player. He’s got an unbelievable attitude, he’s been at the club since the age of eight. He performs so well on a daily basis and does everything right."

He added:

"I’m expecting big things from Alfie. I expect to see him play a game or two this season, we’ll have to see how the season goes on."

Terry works as a coach at Chelsea's academy so knows all about the qualities Gilchrist possesses. He enjoyed a superb past season with the club's U23s, making 29 appearances across competitions, and helping his side keep seven clean sheets.