"This boy is a proper player" - Graeme Souness heaps praise on reported Liverpool target after impressive performance against Manchester City

Former Scotland international Graeme Souness has praised Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen following his imperious display against Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Defending English top-flight champions Manchester City traveled to West Ham United for their penultimate Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon (May 15). Playing at home, the Hammers threw the kitchen sink at City, with Bowen scoring two goals in the 24th and 45th minutes, respectively.

Manchester City eventually fought their way back into the game with a Jack Grealish strike and a Vladimir Coufal own goal sealing a 2-2 draw.

ɯ @_moseme Jarrod Bowen has equalled Kevin De-Bruyne’s G/A for the season without taking any penalties, but we are still debating whether he should play for england?? Jarrod Bowen has equalled Kevin De-Bruyne’s G/A for the season without taking any penalties, but we are still debating whether he should play for england??

Bowen, who is reportedly (via 90min) on Liverpool’s radar, won former Reds star Souness’ heart with his performance against Man City. Hailing the West Ham United forward as a “proper player,” he told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“This boy is a proper player. He has had a really really good season.”

Following his brace against the Cityzens, Bowen has taken his Premier League goal involvements to 22 for the season. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is the only other Englishman with more goal involvements (24) than Bowen this season. Additionally, none of Bowen’s goals have come from the penalty spot, which makes his goal tally (12) all the more remarkable.

Liverpool have an outside chance against Manchester City in the Premier League title race

Following their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on May 8, Liverpool found themselves three points behind Man City. Courtesy of the Cityzen’s superior goal difference and a three-point lead, the Reds had little hope of bouncing back. Bowen’s brace on Sunday has breathed life back into the Merseysiders, who could go into the final matchday with a glimmer of home.

Pep Guardiola’s men will take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 22. The 14th-placed team are not playing for anything right now, but Gerrard could look to do his old team a favor by shocking Manchester City. If they can play to their strengths, there is no reason why Villa could not at least make it an uncomfortable afternoon for the champions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine Steven Gerrard could win Liverpool the Premier League title next week by taking points off of Man City.Imagine Steven Gerrard could win Liverpool the Premier League title next week by taking points off of Man City. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/zRMSByFd6s

The Anfield outfit, on the other hand, will first take on Southampton tonight (May 17) and then play Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22. Neither team will make it easy, but the Reds have the quality to extract maximum points.

After they do their bit, they must pray for their legend Gerrard to come through with a massive result. Considering the Reds win against Southampton, one Gerrard miracle would be all that separates Liverpool from a historic domestic treble in the 2021-22 campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy