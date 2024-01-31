“This can’t be bad luck” “Sack the medical team” - Barcelona fans devastated as attacker leaves the pitch in tears due to injury 

Barcelona have been handed a new injury blow after Spanish forward Ferran Torres left the pitch in tears during their La Liga match against Osasuna on January 31. The former Manchester City man left the pitch with what looked like a hamstring injury, adding to the side's injury crisis.

Barcelona have had a wretched title defense due to their poor form and extensive injury list this season. La Blaugrana were without eight first-team players for the match against Osasuna, leaving manager Xavi with a threadbare squad in certain positions.

Last week, Xavi announced that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season after a run of disappointing results from his side. The decision came in the immediate aftermath of a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal that left them 11 points off the pace in La Liga.

With several players injured, the manager named his strongest XI of available players for the visit of Osasuna. He was, however, left scratching his head when Ferran Torres suffered an injury after only three minutes. The 23-year-old Spaniard left the pitch in tears three minutes later and was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona fans were surprised at their injury situation, and they have taken to share their views.

Barcelona now have only Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Marc Guiu, and Vitor Roque as their fit forwards. Their extensive injury list includes captain Sergi Roberto, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, João Felix, and several others.

Vitor Roque nets first Barcelona goal against Osasuna

Brazilian phenom Vitor Roque arrived in Barcelona this month, having signed for the club from Brasileirao Serie A outfit Atletico Paranaense last summer. The 18-year-old striker has yet to make a single start for Barca as he continues to find his feet in Spanish football.

With the match against Osasuna deadlocked, Xavi turned to the Brazilian striker on the bench in the 62nd minute. He sent Roque on as a replacement for midfielder Fermin Lopez, who had replaced Ferran Torres following his injury in the first half.

Roque took less than 60 seconds to leave his mark on the encounter. He showed his brilliant box movement to find space at the near post and head home a cross from João Cancelo. The Brazilian's strike was all his side needed to claim all three points at home and bounce back from their defeat to Villarreal.