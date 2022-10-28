“This is causing personal harm to me and my family” – Ex-Premier League star Moussa Sissoko threatens to take action against famous publication for controversial claim

Former Premier League player Moussa Sissoko recently threatened to take action against famous media outlet The Sun over a controversial claim.

A report by The Sun claimed that Sissoko has to pay a sum of £61,700 after being sued by a company named Yu Energy at the Country Court Business Center.

However, the French midfielder was seemingly infuriated by the allegation. He claimed on Twitter that the news publication wrongfully used his name and image to spread a report that didn't concern him. Here's what Sissoko wrote:

"1/2 @TheSun you used my name and image for a matter that doesn't concern me. You have not verified your information and this is causing personal harm to me and my family."

Moussa Sissoko @MoussaSissoko 1/2 @TheSun you used my name and image for a matter that doesn't concern me. You have not verified your information and this is causing personal harm to me and my family. 1/2 @TheSun you used my name and image for a matter that doesn't concern me. You have not verified your information and this is causing personal harm to me and my family. https://t.co/XmcukvDXGR

Sissoko further added:

"2/2 Because of a namesake you sold paper on my back? Ok, I am filing a complaint against you and justice will do its job. You don't smear people with impunity just to create buzz. Next time you'll do your job better as a pseudo scandalous journalist."

Moussa Sissoko @MoussaSissoko 2/2 Because of a namesake you sold paper on my back? Ok, I am filing a complaint against you and justice will do its job. You don't smear people with impunity just to create buzz. Next time you'll do your job better as a pseudo scandalous journalist. 2/2 Because of a namesake you sold paper on my back? Ok, I am filing a complaint against you and justice will do its job. You don't smear people with impunity just to create buzz. Next time you'll do your job better as a pseudo scandalous journalist.

How did Moussa Sissoko fare in the Premier League?

Moussa Sissoko had an extensive stint in the Premier League.

Moussa Sissoko first arrived in the Premier League in 2013 from FC Toulouse. He joined Newcastle United and made 133 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 12 goals and providing 19 assists.

Sissoko then joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2016. He had a lengthy spell with the north London club. Sissoko scored five goals and provided 17 assists in 202 games for Tottenham.

Sissoko left the club in 2022 and joined Watford. He made 38 appearances for Watford, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He currently plies his trade for French club FC Nantes. Sissoko has also made 71 appearances for the French national team, scoring two goals.

The central midfielder was a dynamic player and was a mainstay at the heart of midfield for the clubs that he represented during his career.

Sissoko was part of the French side that lifted the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy. His club side FC Nantes currently sit in 15th spot in the Ligue 1 table with 11 points on the board from 12 games.

Poll : 0 votes