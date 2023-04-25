"This does not change what happened" - Tottenham players promise to reimburse fans for matchday tickets after 6-1 loss to Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur players have vowed to reimburse traveling fans for their matchday tickets after a 6-1 league loss against Newcastle United on Sunday (23 April).

The Lilywhites were handed a footballing lesson at St. James' Park and were hit for five goals within the first 21 minutes. Interim manager Cristian Stellini started with a back four with the attacking pair of Ivan Perisic and Pedro Porro as full-backs.

The Magpies consistently found space in the final third and were unforgiving with their chances. Many Spurs fans headed for the exit before the half-time whistle.

Spurs and Newcastle scored a goal each in the second half but it wasn't enough to prevent Tottenham's biggest league defeat since December 1996. Curiously, that game also saw Newcastle win against Spurs; that time by a six-goal margin (7-1) at St. James' Park.

Tottenham players have since released a message for the fans through the club's official social media channels. The statement read, via GOAL:

"As a squad, we understand your frustration and anger. It wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts. We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.

Tottenham fans were allocated 3,209 tickets for the game. The statement added:

"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us. Together - and only together - can we move things forward."

Cristian Stellini was fired from his post following the defeat, with Ryan Mason taking over in an interim capacity for the time being.

Tottenham Hotspur chief ensures players are eager to end the season strongly after Newcastle loss

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy released a statement via the club's official website confirming Cristian Stellini's departure on 24 April.

After thanking Stellini and his staff for their services, Levy added that he held a meeting with the player's committee following the defeat against Newcastle United. An excerpt from the statement read, via Sky Sports:

"I met with the player committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support."

Spurs are currently fifth in the league table with 53 points from 32 games. Their opponents for the league clash on 27 April, Manchester United, are fourth with a six-point lead and two games in hand.

