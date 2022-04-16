“This was out of character” – Noel Whelan hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo for antics after Manchester United’s defeat at Everton 

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan has heavily criticized Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for his actions following the Red Devils' defeat to Everton on April 9.

United's woeful campaign suffered yet another setback as they were defeated 1-0 by Everton, further eclipsing their chances of a top-four finish.

After the loss, United players were exiting the pitch towards the tunnel when Ronaldo seemingly lost his head and threw an Everton fan's phone on the floor.

The Portuguese star has since come out and apologized for the moment of madness but Whelan has condemned the 37-year-old.

He told Football Insider:

“That’s no excuse, is it? Players know when they’re walking down the tunnel, there are going to be fans wanting to get pictures of their heroes – and that’s the same whether you’ve won or lost."

One could see the frustration written on the faces of the United team with Toffees fans berating them as they trudged off the Goodison Park pitch.

But Whelan believes somebody of the stature of Ronaldo should know better than to react to such abuse. He continued:

“That is not the behaviour you expect from a professional footballer, let alone someone with the status of Ronaldo. We know how much hard work he does for kids away from the field."

Whelan concluded:

“This was out of character. I think it was out of sheer frustration with the result and sheer anger with the club, and his teammates. I like to see a player hurting after a bad run, but I think he knows he has made a grave mistake. Let’s hope he can make it right.”

Is the pressure getting to Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Not the return many had envisioned for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford

On the whole, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return doesn't look like a failure from a statistical perspective. The former Juventus forward has 18 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

More often than not, he has been the Red Devils' saving grace, scoring some vital goals to keep United in contention for minor success.

But amidst rumors of a power struggle with Harry Maguire over the captaincy, back in February (per Mirror), the Portugal captain has looked frustrated.

This is a player who has won five UEFA Champions League trophies as well as three Premier League titles.

He is part of a team that is majorly underperforming and he would have been shocked to have seen the huge drop in standards that the United side have encountered.

When he left Old Trafford in 2009, the Manchester side were still the dominant team in England.

They even went to the Champions League final the year he departed and following that, the decline has been astounding.

But Ronaldo's return was seen as the 13-time Premier League winners' return ticket to the top of English football.

Instead, they have encountered their worst season in recent memory. Perhaps, the burden the 37-year-old is carrying in being the main man is getting to him.

