“This clears the 7-0”, “He is so United” – Fans react as Manchester United star copies Mo Salah’s Liverpool celebration against Egypt

Fans online have reacted to Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri copying Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's celebration after Tunisia beat Egypt on Tuesday, September 12.

Tunisia came out 3-1 winners in a friendly against Egypt at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. Aissa Laidouni opened the scoring for the Carthage Eagles in the third minute before Hamdi Fathi's own goal doubled their lead.

Omar Kamal got one back for Egypt but Hamza Rafia scored in stoppage time to secure the win for Tunisia. After Rafia's goal, Mejbri, who came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, copied Salah's 'The Tree' celebration with his teammates.

The Liverpool winger's celebration came from a yoga asana called 'The Tree'. In this, one lifts their left leg to their right knee and joins their hand as if in a prayer. It symbolizes balance and grounding.

Salah even spoke about the celebration in 2019 after he did it for the first time in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Chelsea, saying (via Goal):

"I am a yoga man! I do yoga and it just came into my mind."

During Tunisia's win over Egypt, Manchester United's Mejbri and his teammates copied Salah's celebration and fans reacted to it online. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter):

"I just love this boy he is soo united."

Another fan referred to Manchester United's 7-0 defeat against the Reds last season, tweeting:

"Yesss this clears the 7 0"

Here are some more reactions:

Liverpool and Manchester United's 2023-24 season so far

Both sides had a contrasting 2022-23 season as Liverpool finished fifth after a disappointing Premier League campaign while Manchester United finished third.

The fortunes appear to have reversed in the initial stages of this season, though. The Reds are unbeaten in the league after four games with three wins and one draw. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are 11th with two wins and two losses.

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their season opener. They then beat Bournemouth 3-1 at home, Newcastle United 2-1 away and Aston Villa 3-0 at home. The Reds will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on September 16.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won both their home games and lost both their away games. They beat Wolves 1-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-2 but lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur and 3-1 at Arsenal. They will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.