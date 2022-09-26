“This club is the best one for his growth” – Club chief breaks silence on Chelsea interest in 23-year-old star

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini believes the Rossoneri are best-suited to aid Rafael Leao's growth amid reports linking the forward with a move to Chelsea.

As per a report from ESPN last week, the Blues are 'monitoring' Leao's situation in Milan. The Premier League giants were also linked with the 23-year-old in the recently concluded summer transfer window. This has forced the Rossoneri to initiate talks about a new deal.

Maldini has now spoken up about the situation and told Gazzetta dello Sport (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“I feel we’ve good chances to reach an agreement with Rafa Leão on a new contract to keep him here at Milan.”

The AC Milan and Italy legend added:

“Leão knows that this club is the best one for his growth.”

ESPN's report added that Leao, who is contracted to AC Milan until 2024, is keen to sign a new deal at the San Siro. It also stated that the forward wants to reach an agreement prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November to avoid 'potential distractions.'

Chelsea-linked Rafael Leao was fantastic for AC Milan last season

Leao was crucial to AC Milan's run to Serie A glory during the 2021-22 season. In 34 league appearances, the youngster scored 11 goals and laid out 10 assists. He ended the campaign with 14 goals and 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

The Chelsea target has begun the ongoing season in even better fashion. In just eight matches in all competitions, Leao has already scored thrice and registered six assists for the Rossoneri.

It's easy to see why Chelsea have been linked with a forward with that kind of productivity. They have scored just nine goals in eight matches across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term.

Raheem Sterling has been their most productive forward so far with four goals and an assist, having played all eight games. Kai Havertz has scored just once while Mason Mount has one assist and is yet to open his goal tally for the season.

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech haven't impressed in the limited minutes they have gotten on the pitch. Chelsea's top-scorer from last campaign with 15 goals in 44 matches, Romelu Lukaku, is on a season-long loan at Inter Milan.

Leao could massively improve the Blues' misfiring attack and at just 23, the Portuguese winger's potential upside is huge.

