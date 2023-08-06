"This club is a joke," "We make funny decisions" – Chelsea fans not happy as £20 million-rated star edges closer to joining Mauricio Pochettino's side

Chelsea fans have voiced their frustration about their side reportedly inching closer to roping in Leeds United star Tyler Adams this summer.

The Blues are currently in the process of revamping their midfield with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already off their books. They are monitoring a number of players, with Moises Caicedo on the top of their shopping list.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made initial contact with Adams' camp to be informed about the conditions of a potential switch this summer. They have identified him as a target, separate to Caicedo, owing to his £20 million exit clause.

Here's how the Blues fans on Twitter reacted to the recent update about Adams:

Benny @Benny_Cheeks Selling Ampadu for 7 to buy adams for 20 is hilarious. I hate us twitter.com/cfcpys/status/…

Blacklab @ChelseatheLab So Tyler Adams is a cheap option at £20 mil tho we had Ampadu who’s better already. Make it make sense.

Oluwaseyi @iam_sheezy29 Why let Ampadu go if your plan is to get Tyler Adams twitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

Franc White @MrfrancWhite Tyler Adams really that much better than Ampadu in DM? We make funny decisions man

Harry @JustPlaneHarry Why sign Tyler Adams when we've spent similar money on Andrey Santos and have Lewis Hall?



Why sell Ampadu for £7m to Leeds only to spend £20m on Adams?



Do we trust our prospects?



What happened to trimming the squad of excess fat?

Michael G🇬🇷 @Michael_Grigs26 I Lowkey don’t get chelsea going for Tyler adams while ampadu was at home

- @Randz00_ @BBrownCFCVT We sold them Ampadu (the better player) to buy Adams for triple the price. Makes no sense to me

Ayobami Abraham @AyobamiAbrahamm

We literally sold Ampadu to this lot only to be paying 20M for this guy.



Ridiculous. This club is a joke sometimesWe literally sold Ampadu to this lot only to be paying 20M for this guy.Ridiculous. twitter.com/cfcnewsreport/…

06 Zambrotta @indstry_plant Adams a great ball winner but Ampadu is simply a better player oh well it is what it is

Chelsea, who have raised over £220 million in sales so far this summer, offloaded Ethan Ampadu to Leeds on a permanent deal last month. They agreed a £7 million fee plus £3 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause for the centre-back's transfer, as per the Evening Standard.

Ampadu, 22, joined the Blues from Exeter City for a fee close to £2.5 million in the summer of 2017. He made 12 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, spending the last four whole campaigns out on loan to Spezia, Venezia, Sheffield United, and RB Leipzig respectively.

The Blues, who have spent around £180 million so far this summer, currently have two first-team midfielders in Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher. They also have Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Andrey Santos, and Lewis Hall as rookie midfield options.

Chelsea urged to rope in Tyler Adams soon

During a recent interaction on ESPN FC, ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf was asked whether Tyler Adams would be a fine signing for Mauricio Pochettino's outfit this summer. He responded:

"Adams is starting to have a very good experience. He is the captain of the United States. He has the character that I love. He's a warrior and Pochettino needs that kind of player in the middle of the park."

Stating that the American would fit in well at the Blues, Leboeuf added:

"Yes, he's not the player who can slot in at Chelsea, a big club, as he comes from Leeds. But I like these kind of players. I love his temper. His character. He's one who is going to suit very well to any system."

Should the 36-cap USA international join the west London outfit in the near future, he could prove to be a fine signing. He would provide competition in a holding role at the heart of midfield and could also pop up as an emergency option at right-back if and when required.

So far, Adams has featured in 26 games across competitions for Leeds.