“This club has never won this title” - Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli speaks up on Gunners’ UEFA Champions League dreams

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli reckons the Gunners have what it takes to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Mikel Arteta's side face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.
The north London club pulled a shocker in the quarter-final, beating defending champions Real Madrid across two legs (5-1 on aggregate). Ahead of their semi-final first-leg clash with PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 29), Martinelli spoke about the Gunners' dream of winning the prestigious title for the first time.
He said (as quoted by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X):
"We have this dream. We believe we can win the Champions League. This club has never won this title. The club deserves to have it. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. We’re really happy to be involved in this moment."
Arsenal's best finish in the Champions League was in 2006 when they finished runners-up after a 2-1 loss to Barcelona. The last time the Gunners reached the semi-final was during the 2008-09 campaign, where they were eliminated 4-1 on aggregate by fellow Premier League side Manchester United.
Arteta and his boys will look to go a step further this time by ending past PSG and make their second Champions League final appearance. With Liverpool claiming the league title, the Champions League remains the Gunners' only hope for silverware this season.
Owen Hargreaves makes Arsenal vs PSG Champions League semi-final prediction
Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has tipped Paris Saint-Germain to progress to the Champions League final ahead of Arsenal. He highlighted the Gunners' inexperience at this stage of the competition as a reason why PSG would have the upper hand in the encounter.
"Arsenal look ready this year but if you look at it historically, it does take clubs steps (to win the Champions League). Semi-finals are still amazing, they could do it, definitely.
"But PSG have been in this spot a bit more recently. They've got guys who have just been doing it a fraction longer than Arsenal," Heagreaves said on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel (via Metro).
He also pointed out the quality of players in Luis Enrique's squad as he predicted a PSG vs Barcelona final.
"PSG have the two best full-backs in the game.Right now, those two (Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi) are the best in the Champions League. (Desire) Doue looks like he's got rockets in his shoes, he's looking at players knowing they can't stop him. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is different. Vitinha plays like Modric. (Joa) eNeves is unbelievable.
"The back four is crazy good, the midfield three compliment each other and up top they've got pace and skill. Arsenal can win with less possession and playing counter-attacking football because they've got the best defence. But I think the final will be PSG vs Barcelona," he added.
The two teams will clash at the Emirates on Tuesday, with the return leg taking place eight days later at the Parc des Princes.