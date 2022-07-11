“This club has sinned in recent years” - Barcelona legend rips into Catalans for not caring about people who made history at Camp Nou

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has hit out at the Catalan giants for not caring for the people who made history at the club.

The Brazilian full-back made an emotional return to Camp Nou in a six-month spell during the second half of last season. However, the iconic right-back left the Blaugrana for the second time as the La Liga giants released him at the end of his six-month deal.

Alves has lambasted Barca for how they are being run and claimed that the club does not care for their legends.

The celebrated defender admitted that he was not sad to leave Camp Nou for the second time but also insisted that it could have been handled in a better manner. He said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“I didn’t leave sad. I left happy to have returned to Barcelona. I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled.

“Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn’t any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things. But this club has sinned in recent years."

He continued:

"Barcelona don’t care about the people who made history for the club. As a culê [Barcelona supporter], I would like Barcelona to do things differently."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Dani Alves wasn't pleased with the way Barça handled his departure Dani Alves wasn't pleased with the way Barça handled his departure 👀 https://t.co/6Cpq1i0uLq

Dani Alves has revealed that he is ever grateful to Barca manager Xavi as well as the president for bringing him back to the club.

However, he has said that he wishes that the Blaugrana handles things like they used to do in the past. He added:

"I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back.

“I found a club full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch. But it needs to improve the work outside the field. The mindset is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside."

He concluded:

“I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club.”

Dani Alves is looking for his next club after leaving Barcelona

Dani Alves might be 39 years of age but he is still pretty much capable of playing at the highest level.

The legendary right-back proved his worth during his six-month spell in La Liga as he featured in a total of 15 games for the Catalan side.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Dani Alves: "I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club." Dani Alves: "I’m supporting for Barcelona to come back to the top, but it’s super-complicated. Football is more balanced, it’s a collective game. And that has been left out at the club." https://t.co/NT45ncBQ9A

He scored once and provided three assists as Sergino Dest had to mostly settle for a place on the bench.

It was somewhat surprising to see the Blaugrana not rewarding him with a new deal at the end of the season.

The 124-time capped Brazilian international is currently looking for his next club and also looks likely to be included in Brazil's World Cup squad later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far