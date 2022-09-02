"This club sure knows how to piss me off" "Gotta be a joke" - Furious Manchester United fans disagree with major Ten Hag selection call for Leicester City clash

Manchester United fans are outraged with Erik ten Hag's decision not to start new signing Casemiro against Leicester City on September 1.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid for £64 million and started the 2-1 win over Southampton on the bench last weekend.

He came on in the second half and many had expected him to come into Ten Hag's starting XI against Leicester.

That hasn't happened, with the United boss opting for the same team that beat both Liverpool and the Saints.

It appears Ten Hag wants continuity and he isn't willing to change a team that has won two on the trot.

It means David De Gea starts in goal once again with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia in defense.

Captain Harry Maguire is named on the bench for the third game in a row, as too is forward Cristiano Ronaldo, with the latter's omittance also not sitting well with fans.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is in midfield with Scott McTominay, with many having expected the latter to make way for Casemiro.

Bruno Fernandes is in attacking midfield with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in attack.

Despite confidence building ahead of the game with United on a winning run, fans are less than pleased not to see Casemiro handed a start.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the news the Brazilian is on the bench:

Omo Alhaji @OmoAlha73654934 .. benching a player like casemiro to study games is not @_nseobong It’s ridiculous.. benching a player like casemiro to study games is not @_nseobong It’s ridiculous 💯.. benching a player like casemiro to study games is not 💯

MÂCLØRD @maclord_xavier Casemiro who was a Real Madrid starter, left and now he's a benchwarmer for Manchester United not forgetting my goat Ronaldo Casemiro who was a Real Madrid starter, left and now he's a benchwarmer for Manchester United not forgetting my goat Ronaldo😭

honorkilledthesamurai @herboldsoul mctominay is poor defensively, he’s poor going forward, and he’s poor on the ball but yet he starts over the likes of casemiro. this club sure knows how to piss me off mctominay is poor defensively, he’s poor going forward, and he’s poor on the ball but yet he starts over the likes of casemiro. this club sure knows how to piss me off

heatmck @heatmck

#GlazersOut @ManUtd WTF isn't Ronaldo and Casemiro starting???? This gotta be a joke. @ManUtd WTF isn't Ronaldo and Casemiro starting???? This gotta be a joke.#GlazersOut

Wall- E ! @zerowalls Should’ve been Casemiro and Scott. Ronaldo no9. Elanga has done nothing to deserve his place. What a way to throw a game Should’ve been Casemiro and Scott. Ronaldo no9. Elanga has done nothing to deserve his place. What a way to throw a game

malacia ❤️❤️❤️ @kofiwan02 Erik ten hag is such a moron manager, he want to loose again before he start to play casemiro.

Such a P.E coach. He will be sack soon Erik ten hag is such a moron manager, he want to loose again before he start to play casemiro. Such a P.E coach. He will be sack soon

Last chance for Manchester United midfielder McTominay

McTominay's spot is under threat

As soon as Casemiro was confirmed as a Manchester United player, there was a feeling McTominay's spot in the Red Devils side was ending.

The Scot midfielder had been a regular since breaking into the senior set-up from the club's academy.

He was lauded by former managers Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Yet, McTominay has never been a fan favorite, with many bemused by his constant involvement.

He has made 174 appearances for United, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists.

With a player of Casemiro's magnitude breathing down his neck, McTominay knows the pressure is now on.

Once Manchester United's new Brazilian midfielder breaks into Ten Hag's side, it could be a long road back for the Scotsman.

Casemiro has won five Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and is for many one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

His resume speaks for itself and it shouldn't be too long before he makes the defensive midfield role his own at Old Trafford.

