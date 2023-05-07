"This club is my whole life, Real Madrid is my whole life" - Los Blancos star confirms his intentions to extend contract with La Liga giants

Luka Modric has confirmed that he wants to continue at Real Madrid. His contract expires at the end of the season, but the Croatian is yet to sign a new deal.

Los Blancos are reportedly open to keeping Modric at the club beyond this season, but want to add another fresh face to their midfield.

They have been linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, which would see game time reduce for the Croatian.

Speaking to Carrusel Deportivo after the Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna, Modric confirmed that he was keen on staying. He said:

"The idea is to continue at Madrid but... we'll see what happens. This club is my whole life, Real Madrid is my whole life."

It was not the first time he commented on his future, and he has previously stated that he wanted to earn his new deal. He was quoted by ESPN saying earlier this season:

"Contract renewal? I'm calm. I can't say anything because I have not talked to the club yet, like last season. Of course I want to stay but because I deserve it, not because I'm Luka Modrić."

He added:

"Whatever happens regarding my future, my relationship with Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life. I want the club to renew my contract because I deserve it and not because of my history."

Reports suggest Los Blancos and Luka Modric have agreed a new deal.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to keep experienced midfielders

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will become free agents this summer, but manager Carlo Ancelotti wants them to stay. He believes that they can still offer a lot from the bench and urged Real Madrid to offer the new deals.

He was quoted by AS saying:

"Obviously Modrić is looking to get back to his best form. We've seen that Kroos came off the bench in Bilbao and scored and we've seen Modrić come off the bench here vs Elche and score. So, they can still be important and contribute off the bench, although I don't know if they'll be fully in agreement with such a policy."

Modric was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The Croatian midfielder has gone on to make 481 appearances for the club, winning numerous titles including five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

