"This coach is so brain dead", "Another cardio session" - Chelsea fans livid as attacker dubbed 'pure trash' starts against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea fans were not happy with Graham Potter's decision to start Raheem Sterling for their UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb at home on Wednesday, 2 November.

Sterling joined the Blues from Manchester City during the summer transfer window for £50.58 million. However, he is yet to impress for his new club. In 16 games across all competitions, the former Liverpool star has scored four goals and provided two assists.

He has made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League for Chelsea, scoring once and assisting once.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Denis Zakaria also in the first XI, fans were confused about whether Potter has decided to start the Englishman as a wing-back again.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

remi @Remy_crown How will sterling playing rwb improve him? This coach is so brain dead How will sterling playing rwb improve him? This coach is so brain dead

Gabby Starboy @gabbystarboy ,potter is a joker @FrankKhalidUK Where is Ziyech and Broja, sterling again nkts,potter is a joker @FrankKhalidUK Where is Ziyech and Broja, sterling again nkts 😩,potter is a joker

Chelsea manager Graham Potter talked about his expectations of Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea were defeated by Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League. When quizzed on what he expects from the Croatian side in the return leg, Potter said (via football.london):

"I don't think two games are the same, I think it would be wrong for us to think that and you should never predict what the game is going to be. We're at home, we need to realize that we should be the protagonist in the game because we're at home at Stamford Bridge. We want to try and be proactive and try and create and be on the front foot."

He added:

"At the same time, Dinamo have got dangerous players. They have dangerous players if they defend deep. They can break, they can use the forwards well, they can spring from defence to attack in a dangerous manner.

"You only have to look at the goal they scored against us in the first game. It's a quality counter-attacking goal. We understand the quality of the opponent and we just have to play the game and whatever happens, happens."

The Blues suffered a devastating 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend. When asked if he was feeling the pressure, Potter replied:

"Pressure? From one game you mean? In my job, or where I'm at? You've got to be careful what you listen to. People can talk and say whatever.

"It's just part of life, you understand at a club like this that you're only 90 minutes away from a crisis and you have to put things into perspective. You have to understand where you've been and what has happened and look at it as intelligently as you can."

Poll : 0 votes