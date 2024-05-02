"This should be comfortable" - Chris Sutton makes straightforward prediction for Manchester City vs Wolves

Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to earn a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers when the two sides meet in a Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday, May 4.

Wolves won 2-1 when the two teams met at the Molineux earlier in the season. Sutton, however, doesn't think Gary O'Neil's team can replicate the result. He added that having been knocked out of the Champions League, City can devote more attention to their league campaign.

Sutton also refused to sympathize with Pep Guardiola for his comments about fatigue, writing for the BBC:

"It definitely helps Manchester City that they're not in the Champions League because their full focus can be on the game. City boss Pep Guardiola says his players are tired but they're unlikely to get much sympathy about that when they can bring Erling Haaland off the bench, like they did against Forest."

Sutton added:

"Wolves beat them at Molineux in September, but that is not going to happen again. Gary O'Neil's side saw off Luton last week but their form has fallen away in recent weeks and this should be comfortable for City."

Manchester City vs. Wolves: analyzing the current form of both teams

Manchester City are second in the Premier League with 79 points from 34 matches, one point behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. The reigning champions have won all of their last five league matches.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 11th with 46 points from 35 matches. Gary O'Neil's side have won only one of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing one.

Every game is a must-win for City as they look to retain the Premier League crown. As for Wolves, they are looking to accumulate as many points as possible and finish in the top 10.