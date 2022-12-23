“This is coming from a Manchester United legend” – Evra names club he wants to win the Premier League this season

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently claimed that he wants rivals Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the league table, five points above second-placed Manchester City. They have lost just one out of their 14 games so far, a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United, and drawn one against Southampton.

With the Premier League set to resume on Boxing Day, December 26, Evra shared his thoughts on the league so far. In his column for Betting.Betfair, he wrote:

"We don't know who's going to win, it's an exciting Premier League and it's been an exciting start. For me, the three best teams right now are Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City. We still don't know who's going to win but I will tell you one thing, and this is coming from a Manchester United legend, I actually want Arsenal to win."

Evra also stated that Arsenal will have to buy players in the upcoming January transfer window to continue their dominance, as he said:

"The Premier League is not a sprint, it's a marathon. My worry for Arsenal, even if I only want to stay positive for them, is the depth of the squad."

The Manchester United legend added:

"I'm really excited to see who they are going to buy in January. Some clubs buy players when they are in a crisis, but like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do, you need to buy players when you're at the top."

The Gunners have been linked with the likes of Mikhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Adrien Rabiot, and more.

They have, however, suffered a big blow as Gabriel Jesus is out of action until March due to a knee injury he suffered during the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester United and Arsenal gear up for Premier League restart

Manchester United returned to competitive action on Wednesday, December 21, with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

They will now face Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League on December 27 and Wolverhampton Wanderers away on December 31.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will host West Ham United on Boxing Day, before facing Brighton & Hove Albion away on December 31.

